BJ Hogg, 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Fall' Star, Dead at 65

B.J. Hogg, Game of Thrones and The Fall actor, has died at the age of 65. He was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland show Give My Head Peace and the role of Addam Marbrand on the HBO fantasy series.

The Hole in the Wall gang, the comedy team behind the BBC Northern Ireland series, shared a statement on Hogg's passing, saying he was "part of the Give My Head Peace family." The statement continued to praise the late actor and wish the best to his widow and children.

"He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

Hogg's agent, Geoff Stanton, also released a statement to the BBC and added that there "just weren't words" to express the grief he was feeling over the news.

"He was such a great man, a big personality and a teriffic actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them," Stanton said. "He was just one of the nicest people I know or knew — he is going to be such a loss."

His appearance on Game of Thrones came during season one as Ser Addam Marbrand, appearing during strategy meetings and as part of Tywin Lannister's bannerman in the wars that sprouted during the show's earliest days. He was also the father of murder victim Sarah Kay in The Fall starring The X-Files alum Gillian Anderson.

Hogg was also known for his performance in 1996's Dance Lexie Dance, nominated for Best Live Action Short at the Oscars. His co-stars and those who worked with him praised the actor while mourning his loss.

"BJ isn't just a colleague of ours or a great actor, he's not just a friend, he's part of the 'Give My Head Peace' family and we are very much a family," Hogg's BBC co-star Tim McGarry said. "I was on stage with him a few weeks ago and it's just heartbreaking. He was such a lovely guy. BJ, as you probably know, was a big guy but he was a big softie as well and it is just so, so sad."

Away from acting, Hogg became well known for traveling around the globe as a classically trained musician, performing with big bands in Belfast, Ireland, Russia, and elsewhere according to The Daily Mail.