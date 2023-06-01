Everything Coming to Showtime in June 2023
June is officially here, and Showtime is making a splash this month with a round of new additions. This month will be a big one for Showtime Originals, with June not only marking the premieres of S.O.G. The Book of Ward and Loudmouth, but also the series finale of Ghosts of Beirut. The month's lineup of series, documentaries, and films also includes several Friday the 13th movies, The Big Lebowski, and The Lovely Bones, with Showtime also set to host the streaming premiere of A24's The Inspection.
In order to catch these awesome titles and more, you will need a Showtime subscription. You can sign up for a monthly subscription ($10.99 per month) or an annual subscription ($99 per year) by clicking here. Showtime is also available as a bundled option with Paramount+, dubbed Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. On June 27, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME will officially launch, after which the standalone Showtime app will shut down by the end of the year. The linear pay-TV channel will be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Showtime in June 2023.
Showtime Originals - 'S.O.G.: The Book of Ward' Premiere
Premiere Date: Friday, June 2
Synopsis: "S.O.G.: THE BOOK OF WARD chronicles the improbable rise of one of boxing's most guarded champions, Andre Ward. The undefeated, five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist reveals his untold story in a deeply personal account of his journey from a turbulent childhood in Oakland, Calif. through the pressures of world championship expectations and ultimately to his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame."
Showtime Originals - 'Ghosts of Beirut' Series Finale
Premiere Date: Friday, June 9
Synopsis: "GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year-old Imad Mughniyeh (also known as "The Ghost") who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh's origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world's most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East."
Showtime Originals - 'Loudmouth' Premeire
Premiere Date: Friday, June 16
Synopsis: "Directed by Josh Alexander, Loudmouth is definitive look at the life and battles of the pastoral prodigy turned elder media statesman, the Reverend Al Sharpton. Featuring commentary from President Barack Obama, James Brown, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Senator Chuck Schumer, the documentary paints an intimate portrait of a tireless warrior who has never ducked a fight in his mission to transform the status quo."
Movies
June 1
54
1917
A Might Heart
An Unfinished Life
Bounce
City of God
Close
Days of Heaven
Dazed and Confused
Double Jeopardy
Drunk Wedding
Emma
Face/Off
Fire Island
Frida
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Full Metal Jacket
Going Ape!
Guinevere
In Too Deep
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
Leaving Las Vegas
Let It Ride
Major League
Misery
Muriel's Wedding
My Girl
Nana's Boys
Punch
Road to Perdition
Rounders
Saturday Night Fever
Serpico
Set It Off
Shutter Island
Stonewall
Street Smart
Super 8
The Big Lebowski
The Civil Dead
The Good Boss
The Inspection
The King of Comedy
The Longest Yard
The Lovely Bones
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Peacemaker
The Stepford Wives
The Two Jakes
The Warriors
Up in the Air
View from the Top
Waling Tall
Witness
Young Adult
June 2
S.O.G.: The book of Ward
The Odd Couple
June 6
You're Killing Me
June 15
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
June 16
Loudmouth
June 25
The Forger
Streaming Collections
Black Stories Matter: 16 Shots, Attica, Basketball County: In The Water, Blue Collar, Breaking, Burn Motherf*cker, Burn!, Coach Carter, F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, Girlhood, Harlem Nights, Hitsville: The Making Of Motown, Hoops U, Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible, Kobe Bryant's Muse, Loudmouth, Mary lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band, Muhammad Ali, The Greatest. Of All Time., One & Done/Ben Simmons, Paid In Full, Pariah: The Lives And Deaths Of Sonny Liston, Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, Running For His Life: The Lawrence Phillips Story, S.O.G.: The Book Of Ward, This Ain't Normal, The Evers, The Inspection, The Last Tree, The One & Only Dick Gregory, The Resurgence: Demarcus Cousins, The Watermelon Woman, Whitney: "Can I Be Me", You're Watching Video Music Box
Queer to Stay: 54, Beyond the Opposite of Sex, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Close, Club Cumming Presents a Queer Comedy Extravaganza!, Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt), Ema, Erin's Guide to Kissing Girls, Everything Everywhere All At Once, F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, Fire Island, Gods and Monsters, Juniper, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?, Moon Manor, My Tender Matador, Nana's Boys, Pimp, Pride, Punch, Signature Move, Summer of 85, The Carnivores. The Dilemma of Desire, The Inspection, The Novice, The Retreat, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Through the Glass Darkly, The Watermelon Woman, XY Chelseaprev