June is officially here, and Showtime is making a splash this month with a round of new additions. This month will be a big one for Showtime Originals, with June not only marking the premieres of S.O.G. The Book of Ward and Loudmouth, but also the series finale of Ghosts of Beirut. The month's lineup of series, documentaries, and films also includes several Friday the 13th movies, The Big Lebowski, and The Lovely Bones, with Showtime also set to host the streaming premiere of A24's The Inspection. In order to catch these awesome titles and more, you will need a Showtime subscription. You can sign up for a monthly subscription ($10.99 per month) or an annual subscription ($99 per year) by clicking here. Showtime is also available as a bundled option with Paramount+, dubbed Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. On June 27, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME will officially launch, after which the standalone Showtime app will shut down by the end of the year. The linear pay-TV channel will be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Showtime in June 2023.

Showtime Originals - 'S.O.G.: The Book of Ward' Premiere Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Synopsis: "S.O.G.: THE BOOK OF WARD chronicles the improbable rise of one of boxing's most guarded champions, Andre Ward. The undefeated, five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist reveals his untold story in a deeply personal account of his journey from a turbulent childhood in Oakland, Calif. through the pressures of world championship expectations and ultimately to his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame."

Showtime Originals - 'Ghosts of Beirut' Series Finale Premiere Date: Friday, June 9

Synopsis: "GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year-old Imad Mughniyeh (also known as "The Ghost") who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh's origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world's most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East."

Showtime Originals - 'Loudmouth' Premeire Premiere Date: Friday, June 16

Synopsis: "Directed by Josh Alexander, Loudmouth is definitive look at the life and battles of the pastoral prodigy turned elder media statesman, the Reverend Al Sharpton. Featuring commentary from President Barack Obama, James Brown, Reverend Jesse Jackson and Senator Chuck Schumer, the documentary paints an intimate portrait of a tireless warrior who has never ducked a fight in his mission to transform the status quo."

