'Billions' Ending With Season 7 at Showtime, Fans React

After debuting in 2016, Showtime's long-running drama series Billions is ending, sparking plenty of heartbreak among fans. Dan Soder, who has co-starred since Season 1 as stock trader Mafee, revealed during a weekend appearance on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago that the hit drama series is set to end with Season 7.

According to Soder, "Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way." Soder apparently realized his mistake, as he quickly added, "Am I not supposed to say that? I don't know if I'm supposed to say that." After anchor Mike Berman stated, "It doesn't matter. You just said it," Soder confirmed, "it's the final season." Showtime has not confirmed that Billions will end at this time.

Soder's slip-up came just after it was confirmed that one of the show's former stars, Damien Lewis, is returning for the upcoming seventh season. Lewis will return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in six of the reported 12 episodes after he initially left the series during its Season 5 finale and was replaced by Corey Stoll as billionaire business titan Mike Prince. Billions' alleged Season 7 end also follows news that Showtime is currently developing a number of Billions spinoffs, including Millions (about thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes in Manhattan) and Trillions (based on "fictional stories of the richest people in the world"). A Miami-set and London-set offshoot are also reportedly in the works.

News that Billions could soon be ending sparked plenty of responses from fans. The long-running series was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Along with Soder and Lewis, Billions also stars Toney Goins, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.