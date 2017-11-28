Billboard Music Awards Move From ABC to NBC in New Multi-Year Deal

The Billboard Awards are an annual night to celebrate the biggest stars in the music industry, and the show will have a new home next year, Deadline reports.

The awards are moving from ABC to NBC, as the show’s contract with ABC expired after this year’s broadcast in May. The field was reportedly competitive to secure the show, but NBC claimed victory to add a notable music-focused award show to its lineup. The Billboard Awards will join the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which launched in 2014 and haven’t made quite the impact the network was likely hoping for.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and dick clark productions to bring our mutual love of music and live programming together to showcase spectacular performances with the biggest names in music,” Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Billboard charts have long been the industry standard of greatness, making this show the #1 destination for music artists.”

The show ran on ABC for seven years, although it is not known how long it will stay with NBC. The contract gives Dick Clark Productions two award shows on NBC, and the company also produces the Golden Globes on the network. NBC is also home to music-friendly shows like The Voice, America’s Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live and dance competition World Of Dance.

“Bringing together the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and NBC is a perfect partnership,” said Mike Mahan, President, dick clark productions. “We believe that pairing NBC’s enormous music and TV platform with the authority and legacy of the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ will be an extraordinarily powerful combination. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com