The Biggest TV Highlights From the Week

With the holidays over, many TV series made triumphant returns this week, and there were a ton of notable highlights.

From laugh-out-loud sitcoms to compelling dramas, the second week of January served up some excellent moments for TV fans to rave about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Below, we have adapted a list originally shared by Buzzfeed, collecting some of the best.

Scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments hat your favorite TV highlight of he week was!

* Spoilers are ahead *

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired its Season 5 premiere on NBC this week, after being canceled by FOX last spring.

While the fact that Amy and Jake kept ending up being with Capt. Holt as they were on their honeymoon was very funny, the “This B needs a C in her A” line and its subsequent extreme misunderstanding was by far the best thing that happened on TV this week.

The Bachelor

Another series that aired a season premiere this week was The Bachelor, and it was easily the most talked about show.

From the contest who fully committed to her sloth cosplay, to the one who used a fake Australian accent to make a g̶o̶o̶d̶ first impression, to all the jokes about Colton Underwood’s virginity, it is already clear that fans are in for one of the most unique seasons of The Bachelor ever.

The Good Place

Back over on NBC, The Good Place delivered one of the best jokes ever, with Eleanor being upset at how close she and Chidi got to the real Good Place, but couldn’t go through the door, saying, “What is that two inches thick? That’s like four Oreos. We’re four Oreos from heaven.”

The there was the news that getting to the Good Place would also require going through an Ihop, but not the kind of Ihop Jason was hoping for.

Modern Family

ABC gave fans a new Modern Family episode this week, and it saw Haley Dunphy find out that she was pregnant with twins.

“That’s impossible,” she told her doctor upon hearing the news. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

Chicago Med

CBS’ Chicago Med had a pretty great Winter Premiere episode this week as well, and its all thanks to a surprise reunion.

Torrey DeVitto plays Natalie Manning on the series, and this week her former Pretty Little Liars co-star Ian Harding paid a visit, playing the husband of one of her patients.

Manifest

Manifest has very quickly become one of the most beloved new shows of the TV season.

The newest episode of the mystery sci-fi series saw Jared open up and reveal to Michaela that he is still in love with her.

Fam

Fam is a brand new CBS sitcom that stars former Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, and it made its debut this week.

Fam is centered “around Clem (Dobrev), a young woman who envisions her life as perfect after getting engaged to fiancé Nick (Tone Bell), and loves her future in-laws Walt and Rose (Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph).”

“However, her world is turned upside down when her out-of-control teenage half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon) moves in.”

Grown-ish

Finally, over on Freeform, the new episode of Grown-ish saw quite a bit of drama go down.

Zoey and Jazz had a big fight over the fact that Zoey caught Jazz’s boyfriend Doug at a party and didn’t tell Jazz.