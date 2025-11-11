Big Shakeup Hits Fox TV Show

One upcoming FOX series has had a major shakeup behind-the-scenes before it’s even aired.

Memory of a Killer, a new thriller drama starring Patrick Dempsey, has replaced its showrunners.

While six episodes of the first ten-episode season have already been filmed, the show’s three co-showrunners—Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, and David Schulner—have stepped down. Glenn Kessler (Damages, Bloodline) and Aaron Zelman (Lucky Hank, Resurrection) have been named the new showrunners.

Memory of a Killer, an adaptation of the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, paused filming to catch up on script writing even before the group of showrunners was changed. The plot revolves around a hitman (Dempsey) and his dangerous double life while he tries to keep an even bigger secret: he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres also star in the series.

According to Deadline, Kessler was originally working on the show as a consulting producer. When Zelman was asked by FOX to take over showrunning duties, he asked the network if he could co-lead the series with Kessler. The two have plenty of experience working with each other, as Zelman worked on FX’s Damages and Netflix’s Bloodline with his brother Daniel, Kessler, and Kessler’s brother Glenn.

Despite the delay in scripts and the showrunner switch, the series is still set to premiere this January.