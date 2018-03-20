Reese Witherspoon Shares First Photo From 'Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Big Little Lies is officially filming season two and we are already excited for 2019.

Star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon celebrated the ladies' return to Monterey Monday with an Instagram post of her and co-star Laura Dern in costume in front of the Seaside Coffee Shop in Monterey, California.

(Photo: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon)

Witherspoon, who plays Madeline, wrote, "Watch out Monterey, here we come!" Dern, who played nemesis and now pal Renata, posted the same photo on her Instagram.

The stars were not the only ones in the spirit of celebration, US Weekly reports, as three days earlier Zoe Kravitz, who plays Bonnie in the critically-acclaimed series, posted a selfie, writing: "Bonnie's Back." And Shailene Woodley, who plays single mother Jane uploaded a smiling shot with the caption: "JANE'S BACK. LET'S DO THIS."

(Photo: Instagram/Zoe Kravitz)

HBO released a batch of season two teases for the five Monterey moms in February giving fans an insight into what they can expect in the upcoming season, set to come out sometime in 2019.

Celeste (Nicole Kidman): Reeling from her husband Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death, Celeste is adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was.

Madeline (Witherspoon): Finding that good intentions don't always yield good consequences, Madeline confronts the truth of Perry's death, while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.

Jane (Woodley): While processing Perry's sudden death, Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy.

Renata (Dern): The epitome of control, Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage.

Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz): Bonnie struggles with Perry's death and is forced to face demons in her past.

Along with the original cast, the series will also welcome three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who will play the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry's mother.

"Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son's death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers," said HBO. This will reunite Streep and Emmy Award winner Kidman.

Skarsgard is also expected to reprise his role as Perry on the upcoming season, most likely via flashback.

Big Little Lies season two will consist of seven episodes, all of which will once again be penned by David E. Kelley (based on a story by Liane Moriarty, whose novel served as the source material for the first season).

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Valle is passing the directing baton to Andrea Arnold, although Valle will stay on as an exec producer.