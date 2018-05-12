‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Reveals Why She Hasn’t Watched ’95 Percent’ of the Show

Some actors enjoy revisiting their work, while others have no intention of seeing old movies and shows they starred in, like Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

In a new interview with Variety, the 42-year-old Bialik was asked if she ever revisits Garry Marshall’s Beaches, the 1988 movie that first made her a star. In the film, she played the younger version of Bette Midler’s character, but surprisingly finds it hard to watch.

“No, I find it very difficult to watch, mainly because I’m a very sentimental person. I’m cursed and blessed with a very good memory,” Bialik explained. “So a lot of things come up for me otherwise that were going on in my life at the time. I especially don’t like watching myself. I haven’t seen probably 95 percent of The Big Bang Theory. And it’s very painful to watch the movie knowing Garry is no longer with us.”

Following Beaches, Bialik landed the title role in NBC’s Blossom, which aired from 1991 to 1995. After the show was completed, Bialik went to college, earning a degree in neuroscience. In 2007, she earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience.

Bialik first returned to acting in 2005 because she ran out of health insurance as a graduate student, she told Variety.

“I started auditioning for roles where it was just ‘Girl No. 2’ or the sassy secretary,” Bialik said. “I had never heard of Big Bang Theory when I was asked to audition. I was very fortunate to be in this position, but I do acknowledge that it’s an unusual story.”

The actress joined The Big Bang Theory in season three, and has been part of the main cast since season four. In Thursday’s season 11 finale, her character, Amy Farrah Fowler, finally married Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Although the show will be back for a 12th season next year, even Bialik has no idea what is happening next.

“I don’t know what happens next! I won’t know until August! Everyone is asking me if we’re going to have a baby. Gosh, it’s just like real life; let us enjoy the honeymoon before pressuring us into having babies,” Bialik wrote on her GrokNation website. “I hope you got a kick out of this star-studded, emotional, gratifying and enormous episode. We sure had a blast making it for you.”

Elsewhere in the blog post, Bialik said she was not a big fan of the wedding dress.

“Wearing a wedding dress is not comfortable for me. When I myself got married, I wasn’t even comfortable with it. Too frilly, too feminine, too… predictable,” Bialik wrote. “I wanted to make a statement, so I wore a very untraditional lace Victorian dress with black satin heels, which I took off in order to put on knee-high white Doc Martens for the reception. In addition, as a divorced woman, it’s hard to revisit that moment and those decisions.”

