‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kunal Nayyar Breaks From Social Media After Series Finale

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is taking a much-deserved break from the spotlight after the end of the CBS series.

The actor has been traveling since the comedy series wrapped and took to Instagram to announce he is stepping away from social media to regroup after the end of the monumental chapter in his career.

“Bon Jour! from the South of [France]. As I start my holiday I will be taking a break from social media for a while (I may stick around a day or two because your comments make me smile:),” the actor wrote in a new post Monday.

“I used to think that the opposite of fear was courage. But I realized that the opposite of fear is actually love. Love is the opposite of fear,” he added. “So if you’re feeling anxious, or panicky, or fearful – just focus on being the most loving, compassionate, and empathetic human that lives inside of you. Today when you are out and about – smile at a stranger, hold open the door for someone, help a friend or a loved one in need. Because when you become the epitome of love, when you truly become love itself, fear can no longer exist. I promise you this. With all my heart… good bye for now. [namaste].”

Fans of the actor behind Rajesh Koothrappali took to the comments section to wish him a happy time off from social media, and compliment him after the beloved series’ 12-season run, which wrapped Thursday, May 16.

“Enjoy your vacation!! You deserve it for sure,” One fan wrote.

“Enjoy you much deserved vacay sweet man . We/ I forward to your return and you sharing your adventures and all and new epiphanies,” One Instagram user commented, adding the hashtags “[Love And Light From Florida]”.

“Lots of love from New York, all your posts always inspire me and you are such an incredible and amazing human. Stay safe and I hope you have a wonderful break. It’s never goodbye it’s just see you soon.” Another fan wrote.

Nayyar also got love some some celebrities, with Smallville alum Tom Welling commenting: “Goodbye for now my friend – enjoy!;)”

Nayyar’s post comes almost a month since the end of The Big Bang Theory, which wrapped up with a two-episode series finale, the latter of which saw Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) winning a Nobel Prize, with Raj having Sarah Michelle Gellar as his platonic date for the celebration.

After the show, Nayyar previously announced he would take some time to regroup and spend quality time with family.

“I’m going to go to India, spend more time with my parents,” he told Parade in April. “I left my country when I was 18, so it’s important for me to go home and spend time with mom and dad, so that’s the main focus right now.”