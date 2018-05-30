‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Lobbies for ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff About Jackie

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons wants ABC to keep the Roseanne universe going in a show centered on Jackie, the character played by Laurie Metcalf.

The actor took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to share his support for Metcalf following the cancellation of ABC hit revival series Roseanne after star Roseanne Barr shared a racist tweet abut President Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett.

Parsons shared a fan-made poster to a spinoff series titled Jackie, with a photo of Jackie (Metcalf) along with the slogan “you watched it for her anyway.”

“haha YES,” Parsons captioned the photo, as a message of support of Metcalf, who also plays his Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper’s mother Mary on the CBS comedy series.

ABC abruptly canceled Roseanne Tuesday after Barr tweeted an offensive remark toward Jarrett, joking she was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes.

Barr later apologized for the remark, then claimed to be leaving Twitter.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey announced in a brief statement.

Disney CEO Bob Iger echoed Dungey’s statement on Twitter, adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Since the cancellation news, Barr has been dropped by ICM Partners and reruns of the original series and the revival have been pulled from CMT, TVLand, Paramount Network, Laff and Hulu.

Barr has also been criticized by big names in Hollywood, co-stars and producers.

“I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” Roseanne producer Tom Werner said in a statement. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Ahead of an appearance on an MSNBC town hall about racism in every day life, Jarrett spoke out about Barr’s comments and the resulting backlash.

“This should be a teaching moment,” Jarrett told the crowd in attendance. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”

Barr has remained silent about the show’s cancellation since the news broke.