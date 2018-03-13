Kaley Cuoco Dishes on Upcoming ‘Big Bang Theory’ Wedding

Kaley Cuoco recently stepped out at a red carpet event and ended up dishing on the Big Bang Theory’s big upcoming wedding.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Paw Works Ties and Tails Gala, Cuoco revealed that Amy and Sheldon’s upcoming wedding “will be very, very strange.” She then added, however, that it will also be “absolutely adorable and charming. Exactly like them.”

“I’m hoping it’s gonna be the season finale. I’ve heard they’ve not written it yet so, but that’s been the same for Big Bang since day one,” she continued, adding that “nothing is planned so anything could happen.

Cuoco also dished on her own upcoming wedding to Karl Cook, telling ET, “There is no info on when it’s happening, but there will be, let’s put it this way… there will be no animals left behind.”

The 32-year-old actress is widely known for her love of animals and plans to have them all at her wedding, for which she later admitted that she doesn’t even have a dress for yet.

While she doesn’t have any finite plans for her wedding as of yet, it is likely safe to assume that Cuoco will be inviting her Big Bang Theory family to join her pets at the ceremony.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory are very tight-knit, and even like to play gags on one another and the crew every now and then.

However, at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con Cuoco revealed that she and Johnny Galecki once pulled a prank that did not go as planned.

During the audience Q&A session, one fan asked, “Are there pranks on set? Or surprises you plan for each other?” Cuoco then recounted the prank that she and Galecki attempted to pull but went terribly wrong.

“Our gag reels are very funny, the Valentines Day Episode for season six and the scene was us fighting (Johnny) and so we thought it would be funny if we took it way too far and Johnny would punch me for the gag reel. And set it all up and called makeup to get extensions so that it would freak everyone out,” she said.

“And so we did it, but I fell over, and the chair flipped over and hit me in the head. But we didn’t know it did anything, and so Johnny kept going with fake punching me,” Cuoco added.

“Then when we came up from it my head was busted open and my real blood was everywhere and everyone was panicked. So then I had to go get stitches and we had to reblock the shot,” she recalled. “So if you watch the show, I am faced in another direction because I had stitches.”