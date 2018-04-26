All The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Finale Guest Stars

The Big Bang Theory is well-known for having exciting guest stars, and the season 11 finale will be no exception.

In a recent episode, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who made a cameo appearance as himself. Other past guest stars have included the late Carrie Fisher and the voice of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones.

When the series’ season 11 finale airs on May 10, and fans finally get to see the big wedding of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), there will be a number of cameos featured, as reported on by Variety.

Scroll down for a list of all the guest stars that will be turning up!

Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is scheduled to make his first ever appearance on The Big Bang Theory during the final episode.

However, the cast and crew are keeping his role tightly under wraps, so he may be appearing as himself, or he may be appearing as a character.

John Ross Bowie

John Ross Bowie is not new to the show, but he is also not a regular.

He plays a recurring character named Barry Kripke who does not get along well with the guys, least of all Sheldon.

Kripke once turned up at a birthday party for Sheldon and spent the entire time trying to flirt with Leonard’s mother. Whatever happens, he is almost certainly going to try and irritate Sheldon on his big day.

Kathy Bates

It was recently announced that Amy’s parents will finally be making their debut on The Big Bang Theory, with iconic actress Kathy Bates playing Mrs. Fowler.

Bates is actually replacing Annie O’Donnell who once briefly appeared as Amy’s mother during a video chat in season nine of the series, but never in person.

Raymond Teller

Raymond Teller is most recognizable as silent half of the magician duo Penn & Teller.

He will making his Big Bang Theory debut as Amy’s father, Mr. Fowler. Teller has done television appearances before, but they are usually with his performing partner, Penn Jillette, and they usually play themselves.

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf may be busy with the wildly popular Roseanne revival, but she still has time for her fictional son’s wedding.

Oscar-nominated Metcalf plays Sheldon’s mother on The Big Bang Theory, a role that has been recurring since 2007.

Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn is a stand-up comedian and actor who has appeared on shows like Just Shoot Me! and The Sarah Silverman Program.

On The Big Bang Theory, he plays the recurring character Bert Kibbler, a geology professor at Caltech who had a crush on Amy.

Interestingly, in the 10th season of the show, Raj moved into an apartment over Kibbler’s garage.

Jerry O’Connell

Actor Jerry O’Connell will be playing Sheldon’s brother Georgie on the Big Bang Theory season finale.

While Georgie has been played by 15-year-old Montana Jordan on the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, this will be the first time the character has been seen on the original series.

O’Connell is a celebrated actor who has starred in may TV series, such as Sliders, Crossing Jordan, and CBS’ The Defenders.

Lauren Lapkus

Lauren Lapkus is a comedic actress who has appeared in shows such as Orange Is the New Black and Crashing.

In the season 11 finale, she makes her Big Bang Theory debut as Denise, An employee working at Stewart’s (Kevin Sussman) comic book store with an amazing knowledge of comic books.”

Lapkus is also an accomplished movie actress as well, having appeared in films like Jurassic World and Blended, as well as the upcoming Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes and Watson.

Wil Wheaton

Wil Wheaton has been on The Big Bang Theory a number of times. he is not just an old friend of the show, he’s an old nemesis as well. Sheldon’s nemesis, to be exact.

The former Star Trek star plays a fictionalized version of himself in his recurring Big Bang Theory role, and the faux-Wheaton has quite the rivalry with Sheldon Cooper.

There’s no telling what he has in store for Sheldon’s wedding, but fans can likely expect a memorable interaction between the two.