Where and When to Watch ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Premiere

Four months after Sheldon got down on one knee, surprising Amy with an impromptu proposal, fans of The Big Bang Theory will finally get to see how she responded.

The highly-anticipated Season 11 premiere of Big Bang Theory is set to air tonight, September 25, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’ve been following the sitcom for a while, you know that it hasn’t always aired on Monday nights. The same is true this year, but it will take some time before it shifts to later in the week. Once CBS has finished airing Thursday Night Football, Big Bang Theory will move to the same time on Thursday night.

For those who don’t have cable, there are a couple of other options to watch the episode.

CBS All Access is a pay-per-month streaming service that allows you to watch what’s on the network, along with a library of their other programs. Since the service has a free trial period for all new users, it won’t cost anything to give it a shot if you’d like to watch Big Bang live tonight.

If you don’t mind waiting, the episodes are usually available On-Demand the day after they air.

The season premiere, titled “The Proposal Proposal,” will also feature a cameo from Sheldon Cooper‘s hero, Stephen Hawking.