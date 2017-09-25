‘Big Bang Theory’: Amy’s Reaction to Sheldon’s Proposal Revealed

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory! Continue reading at your own risk…

As The Big Bang Theory began its 11th season on CBS, fans watched closely to find out how Amy (Mayim Bialik) would react to Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) surprise proposal. Well, of course she said yes!

Now, fans of the series know that nothing with Sheldon is ever that simple. Before Amy had a chance to respond to the proposal, Sheldon’s phone rang, and he answered almost immediately. After all, it was Leonard and he “didn’t want to be rude.”

Could you expect anything less from Sheldon Cooper?

Leaving Amy hanging, Sheldon tells Penny and Leonard all about his reasons for the proposal, and how he really felt about Amy. As soon as the friends ask how Amy responded, Sheldon realizes that he hasn’t actually given her the chance to respond.

Quickly, Sheldon hangs up the phone, and calls Leonard right back after Amy answers the question. All four friends rejoice, as Amy and Sheldon are finally engaged.

Now that Sheldon, Howard and Leonard are all officially off the market, could Raj finally find the right woman for him?

The Big Bang Theory airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.