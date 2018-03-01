‘Big Bang Theory’ Showrunner Spills New Details on Amy and Sheldon’s Wedding

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon crossover may be coming sooner than we thought.

With plans for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) wedding looming on the mothership series, showrunner Steve Holland teased the big finale event will be one for the books.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We haven’t written the finale yet, but we’ve been building to it all season and I think you’ll see a wedding,” Holland said to Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve talked about it a lot in the [writers’] room and it’s a big moment.”

“People have been waiting for nine years for this moment,” he continued. “We’ve been building this relationship slowly over the course of the seasons, so you start to talk about what you feel like you owe the fans and what they’ll be satisfied with — but you also need to make it something unexpected and fun.”

One of the things that could make the wedding day more special is a reunion with some of the adult versions of Cooper family members viewers have come to know and love from the spinoff series Young Sheldon.

“I mean, obviously, with a wedding coming up, I think it’ll be a chance to meet some of Sheldon’s family that we either have seen very little of, or haven’t met at all,” the showrunner teased.

On The Big Bang Theory, viewers fell in love with Sheldon’s mother, Mary, played by Laurie Metcalf since the first season. On Young Sheldon, the Texan mother is played by Metcal’s real-life daughter, Zoe Perry.

Audiences also met Sheldon’s Meemaw on both shows, played by June Squibb on TBBT and Annie Potts on Young Sheldon.

As for his siblings, actress Courtney Henggeler played the role of Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, in season one of Big Bang, but has not returned since. Her Young Sheldon counterpart is currently played by breakout star Raegan Revord.

However, Big Bang fans have not met the adult version of Sheldon’s big brother Georgie, who is played by Montana Jordan on the spinoff series, or George Sr. (Lance Barber), Sheldon’s father, who was revealed to have passed away in 1994.

“It’s interesting because Young Sheldon certainly informs [the story on The Big Bang Theory],” Holland explained. “I mean, Missy was on so early in season one and the thought of who she was as a character is probably different now because of Young Sheldon.”

Since the announcement of Young Sheldon, many fans of the series wondered if the shows would ever have Parsons and Iain Armitage’s Sheldon’s interact in a scene together.

However, a full-on crossover is not a part of the plan as of yet, as producers want to let Young Sheldon stand on its own for its first season.

“But moving forward,” he continued, “I think there’s certainly things we could do between the two shows where you could see something on The Big Bang Theory that’s referenced and see actually how it played out in the past [on Young Sheldon].”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.