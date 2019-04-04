‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Poses With Co-Star Jim Parsons Ahead of Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory is now in its final stretch, with only a few weeks to go before the series finale. The cast is enjoying their last moments together, including on-screen couple Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, who posed for a selfie together on Instagram earlier this week.

Bialik, who stars as Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom, shared a snapshot with Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is it just me or are we starting to look more and more alike? Like the old married couple we are,” Bialik wrote, alongside a winking emoji and the hashtags “time to go,” “last few episodes” and “big bang theory.”

Since sharing that photo, Bialik also shared a photo from her dressing room, showing her reading one of the final Big Bang Theory scripts.

The series returns this week with “The Laureate Accumulation,” in which Sheldon and Amy try to outsmart their rivals Pemberton (Sean Astin) and Campbell (Kal Penn) by getting support from Nobel laureates. Kip Thorne and George Smoot, winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017 and 2006, respectively, play themselves on the show. Frances Arnold, the winner of the Nobel Price in Chemistry in 2018, also guest stars.

The episode also features Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) clashing with Stuart (Kevin Sussman) since their daughter Halley is afraid of the dark.

Even though the finale airs next month, executive producer and co-creator Bill Prady told TV Insider in March they were still writing the finale.

“There are still pieces of the [finale] we have to figure out,” Prady said. “We know some of the ‘what.’ We don’t know all of the ‘how.’”

“I don’t want to rule anything out for the finale,” showrunner Steve Holland added. “But [the finale] will focus on our [main] characters.”

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said the finale has yet to be filmed, but promised an epic finale.

“I’m glad we’re going out with a bang. I hate saying that, but it’s kinda true,” Cuoco told E! News last month. “We wanted to go out on top.”

Cuoco also said the finale will be filmed a little differently compared to past episodes.

“We’re actually going to pre-shoot the whole thing, so we’ll have shot it, and then we will have an audience taping,” she explained. “That was probably because they knew I’d be crying the entire time. So we still want the audience experience…so we’re gonna still do the audience, but we will have taped it and shot it beforehand, so if the tears come unexpectedly, then that’s just what’s going to happen, because I guarantee you it’s going to happen.”

The hour-long series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday, May 16. The series airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS