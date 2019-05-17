‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Perfectly Defuses Rude Commenter With Class

At a certain point, celebrities just get used to handling trolls. Mayim Bialik, who appears on The Big Bang Theory, is no exception.

The actress proved just how expertly she can handle haters on Wednesday, after a commenter shared their unsolicited opinion on her chest on Instagram, according to USA Today. The photo showed Bialik, 43, posing alongside the Pokemon character Pikachu. In her caption she pointed out that there was “not a stain on my shirt,” but it appears it wasn’t that that some commenters were looking at. One took the time to comment on the sitcom star’s chest size, which she was quick to shut down.

“Damn a bit bustier than I thought,” the troll commented, prompting Bialik to quip back, “Thanks so much for noticing. It’s the most important thing about me.”

The exchange has since been deleted. Bialik’s photo, however, is still on her Instagram. Although the comment is no longer there, fans who saw it were quick to praise the Big Bang Theory star for sticking up for herself.

“Thank you for ignoring rude people who have nothing better to do with their life than be disrespectful to one of the best actresses of our time. I for one am very grateful for having the honor to call you ‘Instagram friend,’” one user wrote.

“People can be rude & cruel,” another commented.

“you go, girl! A classy response to a guy who clearly doesn’t deserve you! Love you and your cohorts so much!” a third weighed in.

Bialik has since posted a number of other photos, many of which are focused on the Big Bang Theory ending. The show is due to come to a close on Thursday with a two-episode finale. The actress shared a photo of the whole cast together, suggesting in her caption that she was emotional about the show ending.

Before that, she opened up to Us Weekly about taking keepsakes from the set. She admitted to the outlet that she was pretty much the only Big Bang Theory star who didn’t snag something. Bialik said she was afraid to get in trouble, basing the worry off her past experience on Blossom.

“I think I’m the only one who didn’t steal anything because I thought we’re not supposed to,” she said.

“That’s the thing,” she continued. “On Blossom, we weren’t allowed to take anything.”

Although she didn’t secretly grab anything from the Big Bang Theory set, she did tell Us that the set design department did gift her and her co-stars each with an apartment door. She told the magazine she as planning to put it up outside her house door.

“Actually, the set design department gave us all an apartment door,” she shared. “That’s cute. So I might put that outside of my front door of my house.”

The final episodes of The Big Bang Theory air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.