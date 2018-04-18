‘Big Bang Theory’ Invites Mark Hamill and Kathy Bates to Wedding-Themed Season Finale

Amy and Sheldon will host a Star Wars legend for their wedding.

CBS announced the guest list for Big Bang Theory‘s highly-anticipated wedding season finale, and Luke Skywalker himself is the top name on the list.

According to Deadline, Mark Hamill is among the names on the list, though it is unclear if he will play himself, like fellow Star Wars veterans Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones did when they appeared on the CBS sitcom.

Also guest-starring in the finale is Kathy Bates, though no details have been released about her character. Sheldon’s family will also be in attendance, with Laurie Metcalf, Courtney Henggeler and Jerry O’Connell playing Sheldon’s mother Mary, twin sister Missy and older brother Georgie, respectively.

Also on the guest list for the finale are recurring Big Bang actors John Ross Bowie and Wil Wheaton as well as Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn and Teller.

As previously mentioned, O’Connell will play Georgie, a character viewers met before on Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, played by 15-year-old Montana Jordan.

O’Connell is a celebrated actor who has starred in many TV series, such as Sliders, Crossing Jordan and CBS’ The Defenders.

The Big Bang Theory fans might be most excited about O’Connell, however, for his voice acting roles, as he has voiced numerous DC Comics characters like Superman, Captain Marvel/Shazam, The Atom and Nightwing.

Most recently, O’Connell has been starring in the Canadian series Carter, about an actor who “returns home after a public meltdown. Partnering with his police detective friend, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes.”

Additionally, TVLine reports that Mary (Metcalf) will be walking Sheldon down the aisle.

Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco recently teased the wedding episode, saying it “will be very, very strange.”

She also added, however, that it will also be “absolutely adorable and charming. Exactly like them.”

Cuoco also dished on her own upcoming wedding to Karl Cook, telling ET, “There is no info on when it’s happening, but there will be, let’s put it this way… there will be no animals left behind.”

The 32-year-old actress is widely known for her love of animals and plans to have them all at her wedding, for which she admitted that she doesn’t even have a dress for yet.

While she hasn’t announced any concrete plans for her wedding as of yet, it is likely safe to assume that Cuoco will be inviting her Big Bang Theory family to join her pets at the ceremony.

The Big Bang Theory season finale airs Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.