‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons Unite in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The cast of The Big Bang Theory is a tight-knit group, and series star Jim Parsons proved that fact again this week when he took a break from filming to spend some time with co-star Kaley Cuoco.

Parsons used Instagram to share a collage of selfies the pair took during some downtime on set, cozying up as they posed in what looks like a home’s backyard.

The selfies feature a range of expressions from the actors, including smiles, smirks and laughs.

In his caption, Parsons shared a story about the pair’s co-star for the day.

“This morning I did a scene with a crow that was older than @normancook — seriously, the crow (named ‘Baby’) was 36 years old and was already flying in movies when i was in undergrad, still dreaming of becoming a professional actor,” he wrote. “This afternoon I worked the youngster herself, @normancook , who was ALSO working in film and tv while I was in undergrad. Anyway, we had some downtime on the set and she took these. Thank you, Kaley.”

Parsons previously shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the series’ main cast after it was announced that Season 12 would be the show’s last.

In a caption, he expressed his sadness at the show’s ending and the fact that he hadn’t fully processed the news.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory,” the actor wrote. “I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in,” he began.

He also expressed his gratitude for the fans, writers, crew and cast of the show.

“You are my playmates when we don’t feel like playing but have to because it’s our job to get out there and communicate and pretend we’re these other fictional people and we look into each other’s eyes and say these words and end up creating this weird, other reality that has enriched my life more than I will fully ever understand,” he said of the cast. “I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

