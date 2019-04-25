‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Breaks Down After Series Finale Table Read

The cast of The Big Bang Theory has officially begun working on its season finale, with the group participating in the final table read for the long-running comedy this week.

Cast member Kaley Cuoco documented her table read with a series of emotional Instagram posts, starting with a shot of her script on a table covered in tissues next to a nameplate with her name on it.

“262Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,” she wrote. “Our whole universe ….”

Next, Cuoco offered a photo of herself taken after the read, with the actress visibly crying as she clutched a jacket and closed her eyes.

“Post table read for [Big Bang Theory]_cbs finale episode,” her caption read.

Courteney Cox chimed in in the comments section, writing that she knows just how Cuoco feels from her own days on Friends.

“awww I remember that feeling…and you guys have been together even longer,” she wrote.

Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory co-star Melissa Rauch commented, “This is so beautiful! Love you!!!!!”

“This made me cry,” added actress Beth Behrs.

The star’s third photo was of the final page of the show’s script, which read, “End of Series.”

“Yea, didn’t sleep,” she wrote.

The Big Bang Theory will end in May after its 12th season, which is currently airing Thursdays on CBS.

The news of the show’s ending was announced in August, and it was later revealed that the series ended because star Jim Parsons decided not to continue with the show and producers therefore decided not to continue without him.

“I would’ve done 20 more seasons,” Cuoco said on set of the show in February, via PEOPLE. “It’s a magical place but life has to go on. It does feel good to go out on top.”

The show premiered in 2007 and has since become one of the most successful sitcoms on television.

“As corny as it sounds, it’s a perfect science experiment,” Cuoco said of the series. “It all came together and it doesn’t always happen. There’s no missing link. No one has ever half-assed one moment of this show. Everyone cares so much. It means just as much to me as it does to anyone else working here.”

“These characters are special. They were the underdogs in the beginning, which now, I think, they’ve totally come out on top. I still think we made nerdy cool 12 years ago when it wasn’t,” she continued. “I think a lot of people thought this was going to be a really silly show with two nerds living next to the hot girl and we have completely changed that and have outgrown that and have become real amazing characters that have left a mark on so many people’s hearts.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

