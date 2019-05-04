‘Big Bang Theory’: Johnny Galecki Reveals ‘Odd and Crazy’ Way He Said Goodbye to Leonard

The Big Bang Theory just filmed its final episode, and star Johnny Galecki has had a lot to process.

Galecki, who just announced that his girlfriend is expecting their first child, talked with TV Line about how he said farewell to his character, Leonard Hofstadter. Galecki has played the physicist for every single episode of the show, which is concluding after 12 seasons. As one would imagine, he had to take a moment and process the goodbye on set.

“I took a little walk by myself around the [soundstage] after we wrapped and kind of said goodbye to Leonard — as odd and crazy as that sounds,” he said during the show’s wrap party.

That was not all. The 44-year-old became overpowered with emotion, leading to some tears being shed.

“I was so worried about [co-star] Kaley [Cuoco] and her being overcome with emotion,” he said. “I ended up being the quivering puddle of tears on the floor. Starting off the show last night was tough. But then you gotta do your damn job, and put the tears aside and try to make people laugh. It was a terribly, terribly moving night.”

Despite how hard it was to let go, Galecki owned up to the fact that Season 12 was the perfect time for Big Bang to wrap.

“Everyone was on the same page, and [we] had talked for years about 12 being the right number,” Galecki said.

The actor had previously teared up at the show’s final table read, as he documented with an emotional Instagram post.

“This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for [The Big Bang Theory],” Galecki wrote. “So very sad. So very grateful.”

His girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, comforted him in the replies, writing,”Love you baby. How lucky to create with such amazing people for 12 years.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS