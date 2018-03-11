Jim Parsons Shares Candid ‘Big Bang Theory’ Moment With On-Screen Fiancee Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory crew often shares behind-the-scenes photos, and this week, it was Jim Parsons‘ turn. On Tuesday, Parsons shared a fun photo he took with his on-screen fiancee, Mayim Bialik, during filming.

“I’m not so vain that I won’t post this pic of me with a double chin with [Bialik] on tape day so there,” he wrote in the caption.

Bialik also re-posted the photo on her own Instagram page, adding, “Tape day on the couch with [Parsons] and our double chins!”

The Big Bang Theory is now in its 11th season, and is building towards the long-awaited marriage of Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler and Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper. During Thursday’s episode, “The Athenaeum Allocation,” the two finally picked a date for their wedding: May 12, 2018. They also have a wedding venue ready. The date is a Saturday, despite Big Bang airing on Thursdays.

The Big Bang team has not been shy about their wedding plans. Executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine last month that the wedding will happen this season. “We haven’t written the finale yet, but we’ve certainly been building to it all season,” he said on Feb. 26.

“People have been waiting for nine years for this moment,” Holland told Entertainment Tonight on March 1. “We’ve been building this relationship slowly over the course of the seasons, so you start to talk about what you feel like you owe the fans and what they’ll be satisfied with — but you also need to make it something unexpected and fun.”

Holland said there will be family reunions at the wedding, so we might see older versions of the characters we know from Young Sheldon.

“I mean, obviously, with a wedding coming up, I think it’ll be a chance to meet some of Sheldon’s family that we either have seen very little of, or haven’t met at all,” Holland told ET.

Young Sheldon features Laurie Metcalf’s daughter Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mom, a role Metcalf plays on Big Bang. Sheldon’s Meemaw also appeared on both shows, first played by June Squibb on Big Bang and Annie Potts on Young Sheldon. Courtney Henggeler appeared as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy during the first season of Big Bang. Raegan Revord plays Missy on Young Sheldon.

The older version of Sheldon’s brother Georgie has never appeared on Big Bang. His father, played by Lance Barber on Young Sheldon, died in 1994.

“It’s interesting because Young Sheldon certainly informs [the story on The Big Bang Theory],” Holland told ET. “I mean, Missy was on so early in season one and the thought of who she was as a character is probably different now because of Young Sheldon.”

Big Bang airs on Thursdays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Young Sheldon, which stars Iain Armitage as the title character, airs right after at 8:30 p.m.

