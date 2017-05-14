Star Of The Big Bang Theory Got Married!

BAZINGA! Jim Parsons is a married man!

Thursday’s season finale of The Big Bang Theory ended on cliffhanger. Amy Farrah Fowler received a knock on her door and found her boyfriend Sheldon Cooper down on one knee. He presented her with an engagement ring and asked her to marry him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sheldon will have to wait until next fall to find out if the love of his life says yes. However, in the real world, Parsons was lucky enough to marry his true love, graphic designer Todd Spiewak, this past weekend.

A rep for the 44-year-old actor confirmed to People, Parsons and Spiewak got married on Saturday night at the Rainbow Room in New York.

As of last November, the pair have been together for 14 years. To celebrate their anniversary, the notoriously-private Parsons shared a rare throwback image of them and gushed about his longtime partner. “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” he wrote. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

MORE: Season Finale Ratings Come In, Catapults To Top Spot / The Big Bang Theory’s Season Finale Cliffhanger Revealed / Jim Parsons Hits The Theater With Young Sheldon Star



The gang is concerned when Sheldon’s former admirer, Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome), resurfaces while Amy is away at Princeton.

The main cast features Johnny Galecki as Leonard, Jim Parsons as Sheldon, Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Simon Helberg as Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Koothrappali, Mayim Bialik as Amy, and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette.

The recurring cast includes Kevin Sussman as Stuart, and the guest cast includes Riki Lindhome as Dr. Ramona Nowitzki.

The story was created by Steven Molaro, Eric Kaplan, and Jim Reynolds. The teleplay was written by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Tara Hernandez. It was directed by Mark Cendrowski.

The 10th season finale of The Big Bang Theory, titled “The Long Distance Dissonance,”aired Thursday, May 11 on the CBS Television Network and drew a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 years old and 12.6 million total viewers.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Davis