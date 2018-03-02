‘Big Bang Theory’: Howard and Bernadette Welcome Baby No. 2

The Big Bang Theory has welcomed a new character into the family: Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette’s (Melissa Rauch) newborn son.

The characters welcomed the baby boy, their second child, on Thursday night’s episode of the CBS sitcom.

The show begins with a false alarm, with Bernadette acting like she’s about to deliver. Actually, she is just impatient and is trying to figure out how to speed up the infant’s birth.

The rest of the episode revolves around the rest of the couple’s friend group coming over to keep Bernadette company and hopefully help her go into labor.

After a whole day of attempts (including a complicated board game ran by Sheldon), Bernadette can not deal with the wait any longer. She asks Howard to drive her to the hospital while the gang stays and babysits Halley.

After a few more hours of the board game, the gang gets a call from Howard. He tells them the baby has arrived and they have decided on a name: Neil Michael.

“Neil for Armstrong, Gaiman and Diamond, Michael because Bernie had to get six stitches,” Howard tells them. Neil Armstrong was the first man on the Moon, Neil Gaiman is an acclaimed author and Neil Diamond is a beloved musician.

As for Michael, it is the name of Bernadette’s father. She had decided on it and told Amy (Mayim Bialik), but not Howard. The two bickered about the decision throughout the episode, with Howard not wanting to name the baby after his father-in-law.

However, it seems like Bernadette will get her way in the end.

In the background on the call, Bernadette can be heard screaming at Howard. She tells him that they will be calling him Michael.

“I’m not gonna fight her,” Howard says. “That kid’s head was the size of a cantaloupe. “

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

