‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans Can Now Tour Show’s Set at Warner Bros. Studios

Now that The Big Bang Theory is over, fans of the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history will be able to tour the sets during the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood.

Back on June 11, the studio announced the sets will be the new addition to the interactive soundstage, Stage 48: Script to Screen, beginning on June 28.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour will include a look at Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) apartment, the infamous elevator that did not work until the series finale, and Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) apartment. The set replicating the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria, where Leonard, Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) met to talk each week, will also be part of the tour.

The cafeteria set will also have several costumes worn by every member of the cast, including Penny, Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

“We are thrilled to invite fans of The Big Bang Theory to step into these iconic sets from such a beloved show,” Gary Soloff, Director of Marketing for the studio tour, said in a statement. “There is nothing like being in the very spot that legendary film and TV shows were created and seeing authentic sets up close and personal. It’s a truly emotional experience especially with a memorable show that has such a broad global following.”

“For twelve seasons and 279 episodes, the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory found their home away from home on these sets on Stage 25,” Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre added. “We’re thrilled that Apartment 4A and other Big Bang locales will remind visitors of all the laughter that took place on our show.”

The Big Bang Theory ended on May 16, finishing with 279 episodes over 12 seasons. In the finale, Sheldon got his Nobel Prize at the end of a trip to Sweden with his friends. Sheldon acted incredibly selfish, thinking that his award eclipsed the importance of Leonard and Penny having a baby and Bernadette and Howard being nervous to leave their children. During his acceptance speech though, he realized how important his friends were and that none of his accomplishments would happen without them.

In the very last scene of the series, the gang sat together for Chinese food one last time in the apartment, while an acoustic version of The Barenaked Ladies’ familiar theme song played in the background.

There has been constant discussion of a spin-off, but the actors have shot that idea down.

“I don’t want to be too definitive, but then I was in my weird way,” Galecki told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “I feel like these seven characters share seven different areas of the same brain. We have split them off in every single different division you can and it all works. There’s no two that don’t work together. I don’t think it would be a disaster, but it wouldn’t be Big Bang.”

Fans can still see Sheldon on the small screen though, thanks to Young Sheldon. The prequel series will be back on CBS in September.

Photo credit: CBS