‘BH90210’ Pokes Fun at Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty on-Set Catfight Rumors

BH90210 does not shy away from joking about the original cast member’s personal lives and problems, and Episode 4 had the ladies reminiscing about some of the lowest points of their working relationship. The latest episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot saw the cast working together to make the script for the first episode better before filming the first scenes. With egos and other surprises in the way, the episode proved not everyone can write the perfect script.

Wednesday’s episode saw Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green working together to attempt a rewrite of the reboot’s first episode, with a surprising reveal about Shannen Doherty sending their mission on a completely different direction.

After a brief mention of Shannen during the first table read, where Christine Elise revealed her contract was still in negotiations, viewers didn’t see Shannen until she arrived at the bar where the cast was working on the rewrite.

At the time, Christine revealed Shannen had held out to the last minute and secured a paycheck twice as large as the other cast members. The cast then confronts Shannen about her negotiation and she proceeds to call out all the things she was O.K. with during their time on the original series, including their infamous catfight.

“I never held it against you the you never got any bad press,” Shannen told Jennie as she listed all the things she put up with during the original run of the 90’s drama series.

“You threw a script at my head,” Jennie rebuffs.

Shannen responds, “You yanked my hair out. A clump of it. By the root!”

Tori recalled the incident, adding: “Ugh and the boys had to break it up.”

“I don’t remember that,” Gabrielle Carteris said, prompting Tori to reveal where she saw the whole fight take place.

“I was hiding in the dressing rooms,” she said, prompting laughs from the old group of friends. In the end they all decided to let the past in the past and focus on making the best 90210 reboot they can this time around, free from drama.

In real life, Garth recently opened up the “stupid” on-set fight during a visit to Watch What Happens Live. At the time she admitted she and Doherty frequently butted heads but the one time it almost turned physical, security stopped them before the situation escalated.

“We’re just both very strong Aries women who don’t back down no matter what,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.