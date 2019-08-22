‘BH90210’ Highlights Tori Spelling’s Marriage Problems, and Twitter Was Not Happy

Tori Spelling had to put her producer hat on during the latest episode of BH90210, leaving her fictionalized husband feeling neglected. The third episode of the Fox summer event series saw as Tori struggled to keep the cast and producers together after making too many promises, and more than a few soapy twists, but it was her problems at home that had fans sounding off.

Spoilers ahead for BH90210 Episode 3: “The Photo Shoot”

The Jason-Priestley-directed hour saw many of the Beverly Hills, 90210 original cast members going through serious relationship changes. Jason (Priestley) separated from his wife Camille (Vanessa Lachey) after finding out she had been unfaithful, and Gabrielle (Carteris) saw her marriage reach an impasse after revealing her sexual curiosity to her husband.

For Tori, her marital bliss seemed to be affected by her commitment to spearheading the 90210 reboot, with her husband Nate (Ivan Sergei) reveling he was feeling neglected by all her work.

While Tori claims she is focusing on doing a good job as a producer amid the drama, Nate tells her he is insecure about her spending a lot of time with Brian (Austin Green), whom she dated nearly two decades in the past. He makes her promise that she will let Donna and David’s romance from the original series go, and move on to new stories in the reboot.

Fans of the series, who had previously noted how the series pokes fun at Spelling’s problems with her finances, were quick criticize her fictional husband not letting her shine in her new job.

Wow talk about “understanding spouses”. #BH90210 — Daniel Buford (@VD_Buford) August 22, 2019

Tori’s husband on the show is a jerk. #BH90210 — Laura N #RIPLukePerry (@lbchatterbox2) August 22, 2019

“Bye bye, ill try not to be too successful, okay?” – Tori #BH90210 — Saturyne 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@AndroAngelXOX) August 22, 2019

Other fans were too distracted with the casting Easter egg of Tori’s husband on the show, as Sergei previously co-starred with Spelling on the television film, Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?

Does Tori’s Mother May I Sleep w Danger husband have a job? 😗 #BH90210 cause it looks like no which makes me laugh as it’s a lil shady 😂 pic.twitter.com/3armiGoU7o — ⚔️Kᥱᥣιᥲh Thᥱᥱ Fᥱd Up⚔️ (@RealKDPFan4Eva) August 22, 2019

I just learned that Tori Spelling’s husband is played by her co-star from MOTHER, MAY I SLEEP WITH DANGER? and my respect for this show’s meta just achieved escape velocity #BH90210 — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) August 15, 2019

The actress previously addressed the choice to have her character struggle with her finances in a viral interview where she was seen being visibly uncomfortable when a Good Day New York reporter brought up the topic during an on-screen interview.

“That was a decision I made and we made together to put that in there,” Spelling said in the interview, alongside co-star Jennie Garth. “That’s such speculation, media loves to talk about it, so we were like, ‘Let’s face it straight on. Let’s put it in there.’”

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.