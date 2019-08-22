‘BH90210’ Fans Want More Shannen Doherty During Episode 3

We have reached the midway point of BH90210, and fans are begging for more Shannen Doherty. The actress famously did not want to do the Fox summer reboot series until Luke Perry’s unexpected death in March, but even after signing up as a series regular and co-executive producer, we have only gotten small moments with the beloved cast member. Though thanks to Tori’s (Spelling) efforts in the latest episode, that might finally all change.

Shannen has been making occasional appearance so far on the reunion series, which centers around fictionalized versions of Beverly Hills, 90210 original cast members coming together to get an official reboot on the series back on television.

From a teleconference call at the site of the cast’s first reunion in Las Vegas to a friendly phone call with Brian (Austin Green), Shannen has stayed removed from the rest of the cast’s stories for much of the first three episodes, leaving many fans hoping for more moments with the actress in later episodes.

Was Shannen not involved in all the filming? Is it bc she signed on late that she’s barely in the show? #BH90210 — No (@Nxdbsc205) August 22, 2019

Will we find out who sent the dolls this week? Or who that creepy kid is? Will we see Shannen?! 😩 #BH90210 — Amiyrah Martin (@AmiyrahMartin) August 22, 2019

Shannen’s gonna show up in like the 6th & final episode. Watch. #BH90210 — Tanya Turner (@tanya_renea) August 22, 2019

Shannen better be on board. That’s what I’m saying! #WhereIsShannen #BH90210 — Space the Rastafarian Targaryen (@littlespaceheda) August 22, 2019

It seems that fans will finally get their wish after this week, after Tori took matters into her own hands in order to secure her former co-star’s return for the reboot series.

The episode, directed by Jason Priestley, showed as Tori flew to Peru and braved the wilderness to find Shannen in what seemed like a peaceful retreat where she was finding her next purpose. Shannen had been boasting about her humanitarian and animal rights’ work in previous episodes, but after some soul-searching she decided to return to Los Angeles with Tori.

Shannen finally reunited with her former cast members near the end of the episode, when Christine (Elise) was ready to fire Tori for her mistakes, only for the arrival of their elusive co-star to be her saving grace.

After quick hellos, and some ominous looks from Jason and Jennie (Garth), the cast all gathered to recreate one of the original series’ iconic photo shoots and Shannen was surprised at how much she enjoyed being back in the fold.

We want Shannen Doherty! #BH90210 — Patrick Gaddis (@patrickmgaddis) August 22, 2019

Shannen looks so good. Walking in like a Boss! #BH90210 pic.twitter.com/StV9X5uDCl — Danielle (@VivaLaaDream) August 22, 2019

Ahead of the series premiere, Doherty told reporters that she decided to sign on for the show after initially saying no because she felt it would be a good tribute to Perry.

“I definitely wasn’t going to do it,” Doherty said, as first reported by TVLine. “I knew that the show would get sold and do well with or without me. They didn’t need me. So it just wasn’t, at that moment, what I wanted to be doing.”

“When Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me, and I felt like it was a great opportunity to honor him,” she added. “…now I get to sit up here with a lot of people that I respect and I love,” she said. “We went on this amazing journey together where we also got to really sort of heal through losing somebody who means the world to all of us.”

While many of the other original cast members have also expressed interest in doing more than just one season of the new show, Doherty has said, as of now, she considers the show a one-and-done deal.

Are you hoping for more Shannen? BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.