‘BH90210’ Fans Are Getting Nostalgic Ahead of Reboot Premiere

BH90210 fans were holding on to memories of the original series, and late star Luke Perry ahead of the reboot’s premiere. Fans of the iconic 1990s teen drama showed off their march from the original series on social media as they prepared for the first episode of the meta sequel series.

The new show will star Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason priestly and Ian Ziering as fictionalized versions of themselves. The first episode finds them reuniting for the 30th anniversary of the iconic series, before they decide to work on putting an actual reboot of the show on the air.

From showing off old T-shirts, to remembering Perry’s legacy, fans were getting nostalgic as they waited for the premiere of the new series.

Popped on the old tee and remembering the GOAT of 90210 tonight #LukePerry #BH90210 pic.twitter.com/1PYkUoFv67 — Kelly Walsh (@kellywalsh215) August 7, 2019

Ready for #BH90210 tonight. Broke out my t shirt. pic.twitter.com/qYpYLLg3Y3 — cathy todd (@cathytodd1) August 7, 2019

Perry was not set to star on the new series from the start due to his starring role in The CW’s Riverdale. After his death in March after suffering a massive stroke, the show’s producers revealed they would pay tribute to the actor’s legacy.

“We had had conversations with him about it, yes, and he was fully in support of it,” co-star Jennie Garth said Wednesday at during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

But “we talked about him actually guesting on the show,” co-star Gabrielle Carteris added. “He had been a part of some of the conversations we actually had as a group when we were at the studio.”

Tonights finally the night beyond excited still watch reruns from over 20yrs ago cant wait to see u all grown up together tune in 9/8c on Fox to see these stars @BH90210 @jenniegarth @Jason_Priestley @IanZiering @DohertyShannen @TheGabrielle_C @torispelling @withBAGpod #bh90210 — 💙Cass5310💙 (@cassM0531) August 7, 2019

Bringing back Beverly Hills 90210 …..yep! Already recording it! 💯 % guarantee that @themal15 will turn the TV up full blast for the intro. Good times. Great memories! #BH90210 — Kristin Mallory (@mamaMal3) August 7, 2019

I told my boss I gotta go!!! My show from childhood is back !! #BH90210 pic.twitter.com/Xal8iO6uQ3 — AVE (@Luxorousss) August 7, 2019

Garth previously spoke with PopCulture.com about the series, teasing it was a new way to reboot beloved shows.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” she said in May.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

BH90210 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.