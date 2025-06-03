‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Has 5 Spinoffs (and an Unauthorized Movie, Too)

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons, but that’s not all.

The ‘90s teen drama spawned spinoffs, reboots, and even an unauthorized film.

The original series premiered in 1990 and centered on a group of kids at a high school in the titular wealthy SoCal city. Created by Darren Star, Beverly Hills, 90210 starred an ensemble cast that initially included Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Carol Potter, James Eckhouse, and Joe E. Tata. Kathleen Robertson, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Hilary Swank, Vincent Young, Lindsay Price, Daniel Cosgrove, and Vanessa Marcil also starred in the later seasons.

In all, Beverly Hills, 90210 had five spinoffs, reboots included. While some weren’t very successful, others actually performed quite well. Even though none could match Beverly Hills, 90210, the franchise continues to prove to be a success and a beloved series decades later. Select episodes are streaming on Paramount+, but take a look to see what else is included in the franchise.

Melrose Place

1998 The 7Th Year Of Melrose Place. (L To R) John Haynnes Newton, Kelly Rutherford, Rob Estes, Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Jamie Luner, Josie Bisset, Michael Calabro. (Photo By Getty Images)

The first series to come from Beverly Hills, 90210 was Melrose Place, which ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999. It followed a group of young adults living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood. Grant Show’s Jake Hanson initially had a two-episode arc on 90210 at the end of Season 2 prior to Melrose Place’s premiere. He was the carpenter who was hired to help with Mel and Jackie’s wedding and was Kelly’s love interest despite their age difference, and they tried things out on both 90210 and Melrose, but Jake ultimately resisted. He also went way back with Dylan.

Melrose Place had an ensemble cast that saw major changes throughout the run. Thomas Calabro and Heather Locklear were the only two to remain on the cast through all seven seasons. Other stars include Linden Ashby, Josie Bissett, David Charvet, Marcia Cross, Kristin Davis, Rob Estes, Brooke Langton, Laura Leighton, Alyssa Milano, Lisa Rinna, Kelly Rutherford, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Jack Wagner, and Daphne Zuniga.

Melrose Place is streaming on Freevee and Paramount+.

Models Inc.

In 1994, Fox tried to replicate 90210’s success yet again in the hopes of having three hit shows from the same franchise. Models Inc. premiered in June 1994 and is a spinoff of Melrose Place, revolving around a Los Angeles modeling agency run by Hillary Michaels (Linda Gray), the mother of Locklear’s Amanda Woodward. Although Melrose was one of Fox’s highest-rated shows at the time, there weren’t many eyes on a new spinoff, as Models Inc. was canceled after just one season, airing just 29 episodes and ending in March 1995.

Along with Gray, the ensemble cast also included Cameron Daddo, Brian Gaskill, David Goldsmith, Teresa Hill, Carrie-Ann Moss, Cassidy Rae, and Kylie Travis, among others.

90210

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Just eight years after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, The CW tried their hand at a reboot, with the appropriately named 90210. Once again set at West Beverly High, the series centers on siblings Annie and Dixon Wilson from Kansas who move to Beverly Hills. The first two seasons included appearances from some 90210 OGs such as Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Ann Gillespie, Tori Spelling, and Joe E. Tata. One of the main characters throughout the show’s run was Erin Silver, played by Jessica Stroup. Beverly Hills, 90210 fans know the name Erin, as she is Mel and Jackie’s baby from the original show. 90210 ran for five seasons.

90210’s ensemble cast also included Rob Estes (playing a different character from his Melrose Place role), Shenae Grimes, Tristan Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord, Dustin Milligan, Ryan Eggold, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Lowndes, Matt Lanter, and Trevor Donovan.

90210 is streaming on The CW App and Prime Video.

Melrose Place (2009)

‘Melrose Place’ actors Katie Cassidy (R) and Heather Locklear on the set of Melrose Place in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Just like in the ‘90s, first there was 90210, then came Melrose Place. The CW decided to reboot the drama following the success of the 90210 revival, again centering on a group of young adults living in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, it didn’t meet the same success as its predecessor, and due to low ratings, the network canceled it after just one season. The show ran for just 18 episodes, from September 2009 to April 2010.

The short-lived reboot starred Katie Cassidy, Colin Egglesfield, Stephanie Jacobsen, Jessica Lucas, Michael Rady, Shaun Sipos, and Ashlee Simpson. Original stars Leighton, Calabro, Bisset, Zuniga, and Locklear reprised their roles in guest appearances. Another reboot is reportedly on the way.

BH90210

BH90210: L-R: Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Jason Priestley in the BH90210 “Table Read” episode airing Wednesday, Aug. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

In 2019, Fox premiered BH90210, nearly 20 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended. The series saw original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty playing heightened, fictionalized versions of themselves as they reunite to get a reboot up and running, while reconciling their new lives and their complicated histories. The show also pays tribute to late cast member Luke Perry, who died earlier in the year following a stroke. Fox canceled BH90210 after only one season and six episodes.

The series also brought back original stars Carol Potter and Christine Elise, with other guest stars including La La Anthony, Vanessa Lachey, and Denise Richards.

The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story

Lifetime came out with an Unauthorized movie about Beverly Hills, 90210 in 2015, following the creation of the series through the first four seasons, the relationships between the actors, producers Darren Star and Aaron Spelling, and the media and fan attention that came along with it.

Dan Castellaneta, Abbie Cobb, Samantha Munro, Max Lloyd-Jones, Ross Linton, and Jesy McKinney portrayed Aaron Spelling and the original cast.