‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 to Bring Back Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Faces

As Better Call Saul returns for season 5, already promising more Breaking Bad connections than we’ve seen to this point, Vince Gilligan is already getting hopes up about season 6.

The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off has a lot of anticipation for fans looking for those slight Easter eggs connecting the spin-off about Saul Goodman to the original series. Specifically, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Gilligan admits to Us Weekly, he’s always facing questions about Walt and Jesse, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, appearing in the show. He’s quick to admit that they won’t appear in season 5, he’s actually hopeful they’ll show up before the series wraps up.

“There’s a couple of big ones — a couple of big 800 pound gorillas, elephants in the parlor — that everyone always asks about: Walter and Jesse. And we’re not going to see them in season 5, but hopefully, before Saul‘s said and done, they’ll make it into the show,” Gilligan told Us Weekly.

He also makes it clear that El Camino, released on Netflix at the end of 2019 and recently shown on AMC, relieved some of the pressure from fans. Both characters, mainly Pinkman, returned for the coda to the popular series.

As for the other favorites from the series, you’re bound to see a few in the new season and beyond.

“You’re definitely going to see some familiar faces from the past in season 5, our penultimate episode — a lot of fun ones,” Gilligan told the outlet. “Some of them are a little more inside baseball and you have to be a real super fan of Breaking Bad [to recognize them]. Other ones you’ll know immediately, even if you only saw three or four episodes.”

Despite this, the pressure is still on for Gilligan and the rest of the creatives behind Better Call Saul. While season 5 is right there ready to be unloaded on fans, there is an entire 13-episode final season to bring together in an attempt to satisfy fans.

And according to Gilligan, he’s hoping for an ending that is as good or better than what was seen in Breaking Bad. That’s a high bar to make it over.

Better Call Saul season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, following The Walking Dead.