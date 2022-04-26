'Better Call Saul' Fans Hit an Emotional Roller Coaster Over Latest Episode's Heartbreaking Death
The latest episode of Better Call Saul brought another character's story to a close in a bloody fashion, though it didn't end as expected. While it is ensured that many characters who have thrived in Better Call Saul won't see a sunrise during the Breaking Bad period, Monday night's episode had everyone on edge after the major death took place.
We know a few of the names that will be safe for now, including Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will be around to continue their story with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). But the originals who have won over fans in Better Call Saul aren't as safe. Thus is life when meddling in the affairs of a drug cartel. [Spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 3 ahead.]
Fans were well aware that Nacho's time on the series was short, they just didn't expect the end to come like this. Still reeling from his encounter with the Salamanca cousins that terrorized Breaking Bad. His escape vehicle meets its end, he hides in an abandoned oil tanker and eventually has a moment of peace after cleaning off to say goodbye to his father. It sets the tone for what's to come, though not without one final curveball.
The end for Nacho comes at his own hand during a tense meeting with Gus Fring, Juan Bolsa and the wheelchair-bound Hector Salamanca. He knows he's reached his end and he's already been beaten to a pulp, but he's soon informed of the prospect of a good death versus a bad death. Bolsa says the line to him, almost telegraphing that Nacho will choose his own destiny from the hand he has been dealt at the moment.
Safe to say that fans were both heartbroken and ecstatic that Nacho ended his story without truly bending the knee to his enemies. He couldn't escape the cartel, but he did get one last laugh at those he hates. Scroll down to see some of the best reactions to Better Call Saul's third episode of its final season.
The End Of The Mess
I thought Nacho might kill himself but I wouldn’t have predicted it would be by so many people. I thought it might’ve been alone. And I wasn’t too sure he’d die so soon. That’s too bad. I kinda hope he still shows up in a flashback again haha. Rip Nacho Varga #BetterCallSaul— Robert (@rws91) April 26, 2022
Most fans are coming to terms with what happened and how it happened with Nacho. In the end, plenty of fans seemed to grow to hate characters they've seen perish all over again. And that's a sign of something great. Others were just mad that their favorite is no more within the story of Better Call Saul. "Nacho was probably one of my favorite characters in this series AND from Breaking Bad… I am at a loss for words," another fan summed it up nicely.
BRUHHHH NACHO NO MY BABY😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #bettercallsaul— alex (@realshelots) April 26, 2022
We'll Be Right Back
A vacuum cleaner commercial.. hmmm.. Why doesn’t Nacho have the number?! #BetterCallSaul— 🟣Ravenboy 2K3 (@BeldarKardashi1) April 26, 2022
Some fans are a bit chapped over the ads that keep popping up and interrupting the scene. "All these commercials break up the beautiful story they are working on the mood goes from Land Rover to wait is nacho going to die!?!" a fan complained about on social media.
Not Like This!
Oh my god. Nacho!!! #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/gSVKTU69Zj— Richard Waterford 🌻 🇺🇦 (@somekindofsimp) April 26, 2022
Another fan had some false hope in a Mike rescue, saying, "Na ain't no way Nacho is gonna go out like that... Mike gots him." Not so fast, but we at least know he's a man of his word and his father is safe.
Coming to Terms
I mean I knew Nacho wasn’t going to survive this but I’m not ready at all🧎🏾♀️ #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/JDmTaQcNvl— better call des (@desumbruh) April 26, 2022
"I was hoping we'd get to spend more time with Nacho, but this is just... a lot," another fan wrote. We don't get to choose how much time we can spend with our dearly departed fictional characters. We are at the whims of the writers and actors. But luckily that's why rewind exists.
So Sudden!
i can’t believe nacho is dying this early into the season 😭 #BetterCallSaul— itsallgoodman (@amysaintiago) April 26, 2022
"Waitttt no way they're doing this right now?!! Nacho?!!" a third reacted after realizing they were going to kill off Nacho in the third episode of the final season. Nobody is safe when the past steamrolls into the future.
Bruised and Used
No other death on this show and Breaking Bad has hurt me like Werner’s. That is unless they decide to kill Nacho. #BetterCallSaul— alama (@bbyrihmani) April 26, 2022
"Again. Say buh-bye to Nacho's pretty face. Hopefully, it's not permanently," another added after Nacho was beaten by Mike ahead of the final meeting.
Happy Ending?
I *need* Nacho to survive all of this the same way I needed Jesse to escape from Walt#BetterCallSaul— Dooj (@DQ_Doo1) April 26, 2022
"Please tell me Nacho gets a happy ending," one fan wrote. There are no real happy endings in the world of Vince Gilligan, just those who happen to survive. Nacho is not one of those people.