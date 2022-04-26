'Better Call Saul' Fans Hit an Emotional Roller Coaster Over Latest Episode's Heartbreaking Death

The latest episode of Better Call Saul brought another character's story to a close in a bloody fashion, though it didn't end as expected. While it is ensured that many characters who have thrived in Better Call Saul won't see a sunrise during the Breaking Bad period, Monday night's episode had everyone on edge after the major death took place.

We know a few of the names that will be safe for now, including Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will be around to continue their story with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). But the originals who have won over fans in Better Call Saul aren't as safe. Thus is life when meddling in the affairs of a drug cartel. [Spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 3 ahead.]

Fans were well aware that Nacho's time on the series was short, they just didn't expect the end to come like this. Still reeling from his encounter with the Salamanca cousins that terrorized Breaking Bad. His escape vehicle meets its end, he hides in an abandoned oil tanker and eventually has a moment of peace after cleaning off to say goodbye to his father. It sets the tone for what's to come, though not without one final curveball.

The end for Nacho comes at his own hand during a tense meeting with Gus Fring, Juan Bolsa and the wheelchair-bound Hector Salamanca. He knows he's reached his end and he's already been beaten to a pulp, but he's soon informed of the prospect of a good death versus a bad death. Bolsa says the line to him, almost telegraphing that Nacho will choose his own destiny from the hand he has been dealt at the moment.

Safe to say that fans were both heartbroken and ecstatic that Nacho ended his story without truly bending the knee to his enemies. He couldn't escape the cartel, but he did get one last laugh at those he hates. Scroll down to see some of the best reactions to Better Call Saul's third episode of its final season.