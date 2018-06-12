Beth Behrs Joins ‘The Neighborhood’ at CBS as Max Greenfield’s Wife

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs is returning to CBS as Max Greenfield’s wife in The Neighborhood with Cedric the Entertainer.

Behrs is replacing former Don’t Trust the B— In Apartment 23 star Dreama Walker as the female lead in the sitcom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, Behrs became available after her ABC pilot, Our People, was not picked up.

The Neighborhood originally starred Josh Lawson (House of Lies) as a Midwesterner who moves to a predominately black Los Angeles neighborhood, without understanding that his super-nice demeanor is not welcomed by all his neighbors.

Greenfield was chosen to replace Lawson last month, ahead of the New Girl series finale. Greenfield played Schmidt in the beloved Fox sitcom, and also starred in American Crime Story, The Mindy Project and American Horror Story.

Behrs shot to fame as Caroline Channing, the once-rich half of CBS’ 2 Broke Girls. The series, which co-starred Kat Dennings, ran from 2011 to 2017. Since the series ended, Behrs appeared on an episode of The Big Bang Theory. She also appeared in Sally Field’s 2015 movie Hello, My Name is Doris, which co-starred Greenfield.

Behrs’ return to TV was originally going to be in Our People, a Fox comedy from Lee Daniels and Modern Family‘s Vali Chandrasekaran. It centered on Abel, a man from Africa, and his Midwestern fiancee Jenny (Behrs) trying to create a normal life together. The project was eventually passed to ABC, which ultimately decided against going forward with it.

The Neighborhood was created by The Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Reynolds. Cedric, director James Burrows and Reynolds are the executive producers.

Notably, the recastings came after CBS scheduled to the show to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET in the fall. It will be the lead-in for Happy Together, a new series starring Greenfield’s New Girl co-star Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a couple who end up living with pop star Cooper (Felix Mallard) in their apartment. It was written by Austen Earl (9JKL) and Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth).

The network also released a trailer, which includes scenes from the Lawson-starring pilot. Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney co-star.

CBS’ other new sitcom this fall is the revival of Murphy Brown, which will air on Thursdays after The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom. CBS also has two new dramas, God Friended Me and the Magnum P.I. reboot.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Beth Behrs