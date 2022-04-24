Two Hit BET Shows Are Getting New Seasons

Fans of Tyler Perry will get more of his hit series Sistas and The Oval. TV Line reports that both shows have been renewed for another season, with Sistas returning for Season 5 and The Oval returning for Season 4. The announcement came on Tuesday, March 22. Both shows air on BET and have since the show’s inceptions. Perry writes, produces, and directs both shows at his famed Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA. The Season 3 finale of The Oval titled “Road Kill” recently aired. Aditionally, Perry also has Assisted Living and House of Payne, which also airs on BET. Assisted Living is in its third season, while House of Payne is in its ninth. The later of which previously aired on TBS.

Sistas documents the lives of five Black career women as they navigate life and love while leaning on one another for support. The midseason finale aired on March 16. The show will return Wed., June 29 at 9 pm EST. Sistas stars KJ Smith as Andi; Mignon as Danni; Ebony Obsidian as Karen; Novi Brown as Sabrina; and Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima. Also featured on the show is Devale Ellis, who costars as Zac; Chido Nwokocha as Gary; Anthony Dalton II as Calvin; Brian Jordan Jr., as Maurice; Kevin A. Walton as Aaron; and Trinity Whiteside, who plays Preston.

The Oval meanwhile shines a light on the corrupt world of politics. It showcases what happens when the POTUS and his family are involved in crazy dealings. It stars Ed Quinn as President Franklin; Kron Moore as his FLOTUS, Victoria; Javon Johnson as Richard; Ptosha Storey as Nancy; Vaughn Hebron as Berry; Teesha Renee as Sharon; Derek A. Dixon as Dale; Daniel Croix as Jason; and Taja V. Simpson as Priscilla. A spinoff series Ruthless also airs on BET.

Moore says the show is a success due to the constant twists and turns featured on The Oval in a 2021 interview with Shadow and Act. “I think that Tyler has outdone himself with The Oval in that it’s the first show of its kind, at least that I’m aware of,” she said. “We’re not dealing with politics, we’re dealing with the relationships in the White House. We’re dealing with pulling back the curtain on the First Family…and then we’re following the support staff home into their personal lives and digging into what their experience has been like.”

In Assisted Living, two of Perry’s staple characters Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) lead alongside comedian J. Anthony Brown about a man who takes over a rundown senior home and hilarity ensues. Season 3 follows the gang as they continue to run the assisted living facility along with its crazy personalities who live in the home.

House of Payne’s ninth season unfolds as Malik enters into manhood and becomes a father. The family adapts to their new normal. The show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam.