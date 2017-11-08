The '90s were a decade full of classic sitcoms that featured some of TV's most famous faces. What made the shows so memorable were the beloved characters that are now iconic in pop culture. Even with an overwhelming number of lovable characters and actors, there were several that stood out as the best. Check out our list of the top five '90s sitcom characters below: Roseanne The show Roseanne ran from 1988-1997 and was the #1 rated show in America from '89 to '92. The series centered around Roseanne Barr's character, who had witty and sense of humor, and was relatable to most families in America at the time. Roseanne Barr made the series lovable by interjecting her comical quips in discussing real world issues and by developing palpable chemistry with co-star John Goodman. 'Roseanne' - Where Are They Now? In fact, the show was so popular that it is getting an all-new revival series. The entire cast is on board to return, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Johnny Galecki. Keep scrolling to see the rest of "The 5 Best '90s Sitcom Characters."

Steve Urkel and George Costanza Steve Urkel Steve Urkel, the comical character portrayed by Jaleel White on Family Matters, was the nerdy misfit that was the center of most of the show's storylines. He was the next door neighbor to the Winslow family and had a high-pitched, nasally voice that was hilariously ridiculous. Urkel sported signature over-sized glasses and suspenders that gave him one of the most iconic nerd looks of all time. Family Matters ran from 1989-1998. George Costanza George Costanza, who was portrayed by Jason Alexander, was a neurotic, shallow, paranoid man that played perfectly off of Jerry Seinfeld on the show Seinfeld. He was often getting tangled up in ridiculous scenarios or crafting his own crazy schemes. George's short fuse and hot-tempered nature created some unforgettable "George moments." Not only is George Costanza one of the greatest characters of the '90s, but also he is one of the most memorable characters on TV of all time.

The Fresh Prince and Chandler Bing Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was Hollywood superstar Will Smith's breakout role and his character on the series was one of the most lovable jokesters on TV at the time. Will Smith was constantly driving his Uncle Phil crazy and pulling pranks on his cousin Carlton on the series which ran from 1990-1996. There was an undeniable chemistry between Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro, who portrayed Carlton, and everything they did on screen seemed to work with audiences. Not to mention, the show had one of the most memorable theme songs of all time, which was performed by Smith. Chandler Bing Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing on Friends, made the show tick with his wit and sarcasm. He added a particular enjoyment to every scene with his comical facial expressions and the delivery of his perfectly-timed zingers. Chandler was the best friend of Joey and Ross, who were played by Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, respectively. He was also married to Monica (Courtney Cox), and their relationship brought a slew of laughable moments.