Emmys 2017: Twitter Wants Benedict Cumberbatch to Win Outstanding Lead Actor

The Emmys are set to air Sunday night, and there’s one actor who is Twitter’s clear favorite: Benedict Cumberbatch.

The acclaimed actor is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in the Sherlock episode, “The Lying Detective.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Numerous members of the Sherlock fan base have been tweeting out their support for the actor, who has been nominated in the same award four times prior. He previously took home the award in 2014 for the Sherlock episode, “His Last Vow.”

Despite their support, Cumberbatch is up against some tough competition.

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Robert DeNiro (The Wizard of Lies), Ewan McGregor (Fargo), Geoffrey Rush (Genius) and John Turturro (The Night Of) are all nominated in the same category.

As for Sherlock itself, it already lost its two technical nominations (Sound Mixing/Editing) to The Night Of.

In the Outstanding Television Movie category, “The Lying Detective” is up against The Wizard of Lies, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and Black Mirror‘s “San Junipero” episode.

See more fan reactions to the nominations below.

Best Sherlock Holmes of all time

Benedict Cumberbatch Best leading actor#Emmys #TheLyingDetective pic.twitter.com/fdeV1L6RNI — mirtha escobar (@MirthaEscob4r) September 17, 2017

——-

