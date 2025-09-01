Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Movie Actor to Reprise Their Role in HBO Show

More casting details about the forthcoming Harry Potter series for HBO have been revealed. In a press release, the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick was announced.

The announcement came amid the celebration of the showcase Back to Hogwarts, which takes place annually, which is a global celebration of all things Harry Potter. The showcase was highlighted on YouTube.

The series also announced more cast roles. Hogwarts students will include Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle Hogwarts staff will include Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey and Gringotts will include Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The series currently has a premiere date of 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. Other premiere markets outside of the U.S. include Germany, Italy, and the UK.

Per Deadline, earlier casting announcements includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Additionally, Bertie Carvel will play Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, and Johnny Flynn will portray Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy. The Dursleys, Harry’s aunt and uncle, will be brought to life by Bel Powley as Petunia and Daniel Rigby as her husband Vernon.

The series is based on the popular novel series authored by J.K. Rowling. She’s excited about the upcoming series, noting to X, formerly Twitter, that she couldn’t wait to get production going.

“[I] worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” she noted, per Deadline. “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

HBO insisted Rowling would be part of the series. Each book is set to cover one season of the series.