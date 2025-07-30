Netflix Reveals 3 Most Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Movies in 2025 (And They’re Exactly What You’d Think)

Nearly 25 years later, Netflix watchers are still caught up in Pottermania.

The Harry Potter films are still among the top-watched films on Netflix for the first half of 2025, according to the streamer’s most recent bi-annual viewership report.

Unsurprisingly, the top three most-watched Harry Potter movies are exactly the ones you’d expect.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first in the series, is #1 with 20.3 million hours watched. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film, sits at number two with 16.9 million hours. And the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, slides in at number three with 13.8 million hours watched.

Noticing a pattern here? The series all follow this pattern until the fifth and sixth movie, where Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince just narrowly beats out the fifth film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in hours watched. (The likely reason is that Half-Blood Prince is a much longer movie than Order of the Phoenix, as their viewership numbers are about equal.)

It’s probably not a surprise to anyone reading this that the Harry Potter franchise is one of the highest-grossing series of all time. All eight movies have combined for a whopping $7.7 billion in box office profits, putting it just under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man, and Star Wars, and placing it just above the James Bond movies.

For those curious, the seventh film, Deathly Hallows Part ,1 clocks in at 10 million hours watched, while the sequel and final film, Deathly Hallows Part 2, is the least popular of the franchise this year at 8.9 million hours watched.

All eight Harry Potter movies are streaming on Netflix right now.