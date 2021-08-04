Beloved Disney Channel Characters Finally Become Girlfriends, and Shippers Rejoice

Disney Channel fans are going wild over the latest update in the series The Owl House. More specifically, they’re going wild over the fact that two of the characters in the series, Luz and Amity, made their relationship official in the latest episode. On Twitter, “Lumity” shippers everywhere are sharing their excitement over this latest development.

In the most recent episode of The Owl House, which aired on Saturday, Luz and Amity expressed their feelings for one another. Luz, in particular, was encouraged by Hooty to tell Amity how she really feels about her. Towards the end of the episode, Luz finally opened up to Amity. She began by saying that she was hesitant about telling her how she feels because she believes that Amity’s too cool for her. In turn, Amity said that this wasn’t the case. Since Luz appeared to be too nervous to do so, Amity ended up asking her out. Luz was a bit disappointed that she wasn’t able to ask out Amity, as she had worked up the courage to do so. So, Amity then allowed Luz to ask her out, which she accepted. The sweet scene ended with the two holding hands.

Considering that fans have been waiting some time for “Lumity” to become official, they were overjoyed to see the two express their feelings for one another. Naturally, fans wasted no time in sharing their joy over the latest “Lumity” development on social media.

“Never in a million years did I think DISNEY would have the guts to put an LGBT couple front and centre as the main leads of a children’s cartoon but I’m so happy to see it,” one fan wrote. “This is such a powerful scene and show I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Another fan wrote, “Disney? Showing a lgbt couple? A surprise to be sure but a welcome one! Now renew the show for a season 4!!!”

DISNEY DID SOMETHING GOOD FOR ONCE??

Fans are also praising Disney Channel for showing such a lovely, LGBT romance on the network. A Twitter user even wrote about the pair, “One of the most well done romances I’ve ever seen.”

“Yes it is!!!!!!” another, clearly excited fan shared on Twitter. “I love seeing these two finally become girlfriends, truly a magical moment.”

Owl House fans everywhere agreed that this moment was a shipper’s dream. One fan wrote, “This is definitely one of the most magical things I’ve seen in this show we need more shows like this.”

“To say this made me squeal like a fan girl is an understatement,” yet another “Lumity” fan wrote. “to have seen this as a kid would’ve blown my mind….look at how far we’ve come and also they are too freakin cute I will protect them at all costs.”

This Owl House fan reflected on the impact that this scene will have on viewers, writing, “This is so cute and sweet >w< Please do more stuff like this in the future Disney, it feels so nice to finally be seen, and its such a wonderful feeling to think my future kids will get to grow up with things like this.”