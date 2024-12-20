Beloved Comedy Series Says ‘We’ll Meet Again’ in Series Finale

After What We Do in the Shadows ended after six seasons on FX, there might be more on the way. The series finale, which aired on Dec. 16, ended with Matt Berry’s Laszlo performing Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again,” seemingly teasing that fans will be getting reacquainted with the supernatural crew in the future. Nandor the Relentless actor Kayvan Novak told TV Insider that he’s eyeing a return as Nandor in the future at some point.

“I look forward to being Nandor again in some guise,” Novak shared. “I can slip into him so easily that it is kind of easier to be Nandor than it is to be me, I’d say.” Based on the 2014 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows premiered in 2019 and centers on a group of vampires sharing a Staten Island residence together. The mockumentary comedy horror became an instant hit and is certainly loved by many, so it’s not surprising to hear that the cast, including Novak, would be on board already to step into their characters again in whatever way, shape, or form and Harvey Guillén, who played Guillermo de la Cruz, shared the same sentiments.

PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillen, Kayvan Novak and Beanie Feldstein of FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ pose for a portrait during the 2019 Winter TCA Portrait Studio at The Langham Huntington on February 4, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

“I absolutely would revisit these characters and these cast members because it’s hard to find such great chemistry in an ensemble,” Guillén said. “We’re a very small ensemble. We’re not that big, but it’s hard to find, I call it playing hot potato. We just pass it around, and no one ever drops it. And that’s hard to find.”

As of now, it hasn’t been confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows is plotting a return, but it’s only just a matter of time before either another spinoff or perhaps a TV movie is released. Colin Robinson actor Mark Proksch can already see something brewing, though. “I think there’s already been a blueprint that this can work as a movie since we were born from a movie,” he explained. “I would do it simply because I have fun working with these guys… a movie would be a fun, exciting thing to do with my friends.”

On top of the show teasing that more could be on the way following the series finale, the cast seems pretty interested in staying in character, so it’s quite possible that fans will eventually meet What We Do in the Shadows again in the near future.