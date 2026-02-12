Beloved Cartoon Network Show Returning to TV

Cartoon Network will be seeing the return of a beloved show.

According to X account CNschedules, We Bare Bears is set to make its Cartoon Network return on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Created by Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears ran for four seasons from 2015 to 2019. It’s based on Chong’s webcomic The Three Bare Bears and follows three bear brothers named Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, and their awkward attempts at integrating with the human world in the Bay Area. The voice cast consisted of Eric Edelstein, Bobby Moynihan, Demetri Martin, Lo Mutuc, Jason Lee, and Cameron Esposito.

The series spawned a film adaptation, We Bare Bears: The Movie, which was released digitally in June 2020 and aired on Cartoon Network that September. It served as a conclusion to the original series. We Bare Bears also spawned a prequel, We Baby Bears, which premiered in 2022 and is currently in its second season.

While We Baby Bears is still airing, We Bare Bears will be replacing it on Saturdays at 10 a.m. ET beginning on Feb. 28. We Bare Bears is also replacing The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Regular Show at 6 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET weekdays. Coincidentally, this rare change to Cartoon Network’s schedule comes just before Chong’s new Pixar film, Hoppers, releases on March 6. Even though the series ended in 2019, reruns of We Bare Bears continued to air on Cartoon Network through 2025.

It’s unknown why We Bare Bears is making a sudden return to Cartoon Network, and if it will stick, but since the series will be embedding itself into the schedule, it can be assumed that this will be for quite some time, if not permanent. So those who have been wanting We Bare Bears back on TV will finally get their way.

In addition to We Bare Bears’ schedule takeover, Regular Show is set to replace Adventure Time at 12 p.m. ET on the weekday schedule. This is likely due to the fact that it will no longer have the 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET slots. Whether or not the schedule will change again to accommodate even more changes is unclear, but if anything, a little change is good.