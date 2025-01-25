One of the hidden gems in the Cartoon Network catalog could be revived in some shape or form. The animated series Class of 3000 aired on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channel for two seasons between 2006 and 2008. It followed music teacher Sunny Bridges (OutKast’s André 3000) and his class learning lessons and going on adventures — all while creating some fun music.

André 3000 recently discussed the show while being interviewed by media legend Nardwuar the Human Serviette. The rapper/flutist first noted that he had talked with Tyler, The Creator about the show, with the younger MC revealing he was a huge fan and knew all the songs. From there, André 3000 revealed there might be more news on Class of 3000’s future soon.

“We’re hoping to do something new with it, in some type of way,” he said, telling longtime fans to “stay tuned.” (It’s unclear if he meant if Tyler would also be involved.)

Why Cartoon Network Canceled Class of 3000

Class of 3000 lasted 28 episodes during its original run, spawning fan-favorite tracks for all ages, including “Touchdown,” “Banana Zoo” and “We Want Your Soul.” Cartoon Network attributed the show’s cancellation to high production costs and Andre 3000’s limited availability, according to character designer David Colman.

“production cost versus actual ratings….costs outweighed the rewards,” Colman said in 2008 to explain why the show was done, adding, “plus Andre is a busy man and really had a hard time getting music from him ontime.”