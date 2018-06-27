Bella Thorne Heard About Alleged ‘Famous in Love’ Cancellation on Twitter

UPDATE: Freeform representatives told Entertainment Weekly that Famous in Love is not officially dead at the network.

“No decision has been made at this time,” the network said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bella Thorne claims she found out about the cancellation of her series, Famous in Love, on Twitter.

Freeform canceled the the Thorne-led drama series from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King after two seasons, according to reports that surfaced Tuesday night.

Shortly after the new broke, Thorne took to Twitter to call out the network and producers of the series for not letting her know about the unexpected end of her series.

If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. https://t.co/B6Q5BX8hkt — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 26, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official reason for the cancellation comes after Freeform asked its streaming partner, Hulu for a larger contribution on the expensive series. Due to Famous in Love’s ratings — season two averaged 254,000 total viewers, down from 330,000 in season one — the streamer declined and Freeform chose to cancel the show.

However, sources close to the series told the outlet some producers were relieved with the cancellation, claiming Thorne and showrunner King reportedly clashed several times during production of the show.

Allegedly, the actress displayed “diva-like behavior” on set. Sources also said the actress reportedly wanted off of Famous in Love, with Thorne refusing to participate in live-tweets organized by the network to promote the second season.

Famous in Love also starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves. Famous followed Paige (Thorne), an ordinary college student who gets her “big break” in Hollywood after getting cast in a blockbuster film, she then must navigate her new star-studded life as well as deal with the chemistry between herself, her co-lead and her best friend.

With the show’s cancellation, Freeform’s current roster now includes hits Grown-ish and The Bold Type, along with Cloak and Dagger, upcoming The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble, Alone Together, Siren and Kenya Barris’ upcoming Besties.

This is the second major cancellation from the network in recent weeks, following the sudden, and reportedly forced cancellation of popular series Shadowhunters.

The fan-favorite supernatural drama will wrap up the show in spring 2019 with the second half of its third season and an additional two-hour series finale.

In recent months, Freeform canceled The Fosters, leading to them ordering the spinoff series, Good Trouble, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, reprising their roles of Callie and Mariana Foster respectively.

The network also canceled Emily Osment-led sitcom Young and Hungry, which is currently airing its final season. The show will wrap up with a TV movie, which is set to air in late 2019.