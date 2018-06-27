Bella Thorne’s ‘Diva-Like Behavior’ Reportedly Causing ‘Famous in Love’ Cancellation

UPDATE: Freeform representatives told Entertainment Weekly that Famous in Love is not officially dead at the network.

“No decision has been made at this time,” the network said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ORIGINAL STORY: Bella Thorne’s “diva-like” behavior reportedly played a part in the sudden cancellation of Freeform‘s Famous in Love.

The cable network decided to cancel the Thorne-led drama series from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King after two seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter writes the official reason for the cancellation came after the network asked its streaming partner Hulu — who had SVOD rights for the series — for a larger contribution on the expensive series. Due to Famous in Love’s ratings — season two averaged 254,000 total viewers, down from 330,000 in season one — Hulu declined and Freeform chose to cancel the show.

However, sources close to the series told the outlet some producers were relieved with the cancellation, given that Thorne and showrunner King reportedly clashed several times during production of the series.

Allegedly, the actress displayed “diva-like behavior” on set. Sources also said the actress reportedly wanted off of Famous in Love, with Thorne refusing to participate in Freeform-organized live-tweets during the second season.

The actress did not seem thrilled after news of the cancellation came to light, as she wrote on Twitter she didn’t even get a call from producers about the end of the series.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe,” Thorne tweeted Tuesday afternoon after news of the cancellation broke.

The series also starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga and Perrey Reeves. Famous followed Paige (Thorne), an ordinary college student who gets her “big break” in Hollywood after getting cast in a blockbuster film, she then must navigate her new star-studded life as well as deal with the chemistry between herself, her co-lead and her best friend.

This is the second major cancellation from the network in recent weeks, following the sudden, and reportedly forced cancellation of popular series Shadowhunters. The show reportedly lost its funding after producer Constantin Film lost its output deal with Netflix that ultimately helped finance the cult favorite series. Without Netflix’s financial help, Constantin asked Freeform for more money, which it allegedly was not able to do, leading to the show’s cancellation.

Shadowhunters will wrap up the show in the spring with the second half of its third season and an additional two-hour series finale.

In recent months, Freeform canceled The Fosters, leading to them ordering the spinoff series, Good Trouble, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, reprising their roles of Callie and Mariana Foster respectively.

The network also canceled Emily Osment-led sitcom Young and Hungry, which is currently airing its final season. The show will wrap up with a TV movie, which is set to air in late 2019.