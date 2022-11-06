Queen Elizabeth TV Show Canceled

Becoming Elizabeth, a costume drama about Queen Elizabeth I, was canceled at Starz. The series starred Alicia von Rittberg in the title role and ran for only one season of eight episodes. It was created by the playwright Anya Reiss.

Becoming Elizabeth struggled to gain an audience. The June 12 premiere pulled in just 158,000 total viewers, which was its most-watched episode, notes Deadline. The show continued shedding viewers as it went on, averaging just 136,000 Live+SameDay viewers. The show also failed to attract younger a younger audience, averaging just a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The series followed the early life of Queen Elizabeth I, who was Queen of England and Ireland from 1558 until her death in 1603. It began with King Henry VIII's death and, since the series was canceled, ended with King Edward VI's death. Von Rittberg, who starred in the first season of National Geographic's Genius, led the cast. Romola Garai starred as Mary Tudor while Jessica Raine played Catherine Parr. Tom Cullen, Bella Ramsey, John Heffernan, Jamie Parker, and Alexandra Gilbreath also starred in the series. Reiss wrote the series with Anna Jordan and Emily Ballou.

Although Starz is not interested in showing audiences how Queen Elizabeth I took the crown, the network is sticking with costume dramas. On Nov. 1, Starz renewed Dangerous Liaisons for a second season before the premiere airs on Sunday. The series is another adaptation of the famous novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos and was created by Harriet Warner. Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 will run eight episodes and stars Alice Englert as Camille and Nicholas Denton as Pascal Valmont.

Queen Elizabeth II's life is the subject of Netflix's The Crown, which returns for its fifth season on Nov. 9. This is the first season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and Prince Philip on April 9. Season 5 covers the tumultuous 1990s, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce stars as Price Philip, while Dominic West plays Prince Charles (now King Charles III). Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Olivia Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles. Lesley Manville, who also stars in Dangerous Liaisons, plays Princess Margaret.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan and will end with Season 6 next year. The show has become increasingly controversial as it gets closer to more recent events. Netflix capitulated to critics, adding a disclaimer calling the show a "fictional dramatization" of events.