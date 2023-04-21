'Baywatch' Actor Under Police Investigation Following Breakup, Incident With Ex-Girlfriend

According to a new report, Baywatch alum David Charvet is suspected of threatening an ex-girlfriend in a criminal report. TMZ reported that law enforcement sources informed the news outlet that the 50-year-old veteran actor, who left Hollywood to launch a career as a builder, is among the suspects in a recent criminal threats report filed by his ex Kate Boskovich. According to reports, the actor who played Craig Field on Melrose Place and his partner were alleged to have been involved in a heated argument over each other's lifestyles following their recent separation. According to TMZ, Boskovich claims that Charvet told her that it "won't end well" for her, which caused her to be fearful that something bad would happen to her.

As a result of Boskovich's filing of the police report, the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the alleged incident. The site's sources claim that after the investigation has been completed, the allegations will land in the prosecutor's office, which will decide whether or not it is worth bringing a case against the individual. TMZ got in touch with Charvet, who said that LAPD had not contacted him, and he was not aware of the allegations that had been made against him. From 1992 to 1996, the French-born former actor and pop star played the role of Matt Brody in Baywatch. He left the entertainment industry to become a successful builder. When the actor was building a new house in Malibu in 2006, he saw the sign of a new career and accidentally found himself in that field.

David Charvet, known as Matt Brody on "Baywatch" and Craig Field on "Melrose Place," is being investigated for allegedly making criminal threats ... after an apparent blowout with his ex-GF. https://t.co/YFjsK7wvOV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2023

According to the actor-turned-builder, he was unhappy with the original contractor's work being carried out on the home, so he fired him and took over the project with the assistance of the project manager. He had his last on-screen role in 2013's Prisoners of the Sun and briefly returned to the small screen in 2017 to team up with then-wife Brooke Burke, 51, for The New Celebrity Apprentice. The couple then separated the following year, but the divorce wasn't finalized until 2020, even though they initially got married in 2011. Charvet and Burke have two children together. Their daughter Heaven is 16, while their son Shaya is 15. They share custody of their children, and both say that they have been able to move on with their lives amicably.