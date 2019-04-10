‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s Put-Down of Show’s Subjects

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer has finally reacted to Chrissy Teigen’s put-down of the show’s subjects.

Earlier this month Teigen joked about the show, tweeting, “I don’t understand why some of the bar owners on bar rescue need someone to come in and tell them to maybe not serve raw chicken ice cream and probably stop letting cockroaches sleep in the alcohol bottles.”

She then quipped that “the raw chicken ice cream does not sell well.”

In response, Taffer partially agreed with Teigen’s assessment, and also extended an invitation for her to join him on a rescue sometime.

“You’d be surprised at what I come across @chrissyteigen, as a matter of fact, come do a rescue with me!” Taffer tweeted back to he supermodel.

Bar Rescue is a reality show that stars Taffer, “a long-time food and beverage industry consultant specializing in nightclubs and pubs, who offers his professional expertise plus renovations and equipment to desperately failing bars in order to save them from closing.”

It premiered on Spike in 2011, and continues to air today on the Paramount Network, which is what Spike re-launched as in 2018.

Taffer has sent years helping businesses reinvent themselves, and therefore he is very familiar with the employment process.

In 2018, he shared some insight with CNBC about how he handles interviews, saying that he has some pretty high expectations that he likes to see his interviewees meet.

“If in the first few minutes of an interview, if they land in what I call ‘selfish territory’ — [asking about] days off, next raise, compensation — rather than questions about the job they’re supposed to be excited about, that tells me their priority isn’t the excitement of the job. Their priority is their first day off,” he explained. “That’s not an individual that I want to hire.

“Probably 30 percent of the people that I’ve interviewed have [had] very short interviews because something came out of their mouth in the first three or four sentences that showed me that there was something about their personality, their approach or their priorities it didn’t fit,” Taffer added.

Bar Rescue airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.