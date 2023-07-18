Banned 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Episode Quietly Made Available Again

A previously banned episode of SpongeBob SquarePants has just made its way back to streaming. "Mid-Life Crustacean," which was first released in January 2003, is available to stream on Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video after it was taken out of TV rotation in 2018 and subsequently pulled from the Paramount+ library in 2021.

While SpongeBob SquarePants has dominated TV for more than a decade and is known to be a fan-favorite animated children's programming, "Mid-Life Crustacean" proved to be controversial, with many declaring it unsuitable for the young audience the show is geared towards. The episode finds three of the show's male characters – Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob, and Patrick – going on a "Panty Raid," involving them breaking into a woman's house to steal her underwear.

The episode was removed from rotation on the network in 2018 "following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," David Bittler, a spokesman for Nickelodeon, told The New York Times. Several years later, in 2022, the episode was scrubbed from Paramount+, the series' streaming home. That latter move sparked outrage among SpongeBob Squarepants fans, eventually leading to the launch of a fan-created Change.org petition calling on Nickelodeon to "Bring Back 'Mid-Life Crustacean'!" The petition noted that while "Mid-Life Crustacean" was removed, its sister episode, "The Great Snail Race," "still remains" and argued that "Nickelodeon already knows that a large portion of the fanbase is composed of nostalgic adults," and as such could have been bumping "up the rating on this episode or include a warning or something else, because if media is to be removed from streaming due to its content, it should be for reasons such as racial insensitivity or anything else of the like that actually proves harmful to society."

While "Mid-Life Crustacean" has returned to streaming, it seems that another episode, "Kwarantined Crab," is still on the banned list. That episode was pulled in 2021 after it aired as part of SpongeBob's 12th season amid the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of anti-Asian violence. The episode finds the Krusty Krab going under emergency quarantine after the Health Inspector finds a "Clam Flu" case in the restaurant. As anxiety grows among those locked in the Kruty Krab, those who are assumed to have the virus are shunned and isolated, with Mr. Krabs locking SpongeBob, Patrick, and several other characters in the restaurant's freezer. In a statement confirming the episode was pulled, Nickelodeon said, "We have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic."