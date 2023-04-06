'Banned' Ex-CNN Consultant Reiterates Criticism of Don Lemon in New Report

Embattled CNN host Don Lemon burned bridges with an ex-network consultant who was allegedly "blacklisted," according to a new Variety report that details his history of workplace misogyny that included allegedly threatening and demeaning former colleagues such as Soledad O'Brien, Kyra Phillips, and Nancy Grace. In the exposé, Variety notes that Lemon "became more of a provocateur" after Jeff Zucker was hired to run the network in 2013. Approximately six months after Zucker arrived, Lemon went on air and mentioned five suggestions for how Black communities could solve their problems, including recommending, "pull up your pants." He would add, "Walking around with your ass and your underwear showing is not OK. In fact, it comes from prison when they take away belts from the prisoner so that they can't make a weapon. And then it evolved into which role a prisoner would have during male-on-male prison sex. The one with the really low pants is a submissive one. You get my point."

Former CNN consultant Goldie Taylor, now editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, who frequently appeared on Lemon's weekend show, said the network blacklisted her after criticizing Lemon's controversial remarks. "I am personally banned from a network b/c, ironically enough, I dared disagree w/ a black man publicly abt black life […] I don't throw rocks and hide my hand. That network is @CNN and the anchor is @donlemon," she tweeted in 2016. In a statement to Variety, Taylor maintained her criticism of Lemon. "I'm never surprised when Don gets in trouble," she said. "It makes me neither happy nor sad to see him undermine his own success. There was a time when it appeared that Black people were most often the subject of his ire. Now, it seems to me that when he says something offensive, there's almost always a woman on the other side." According to the outlet, a CNN spokesperson was unsure why the network severed ties with Taylor.

Embattled CNN host Don Lemon burned bridges with an ex-network consultant who was allegedly "blacklisted," according to a new Variety report that details his history of workplace misogyny that included allegedly threatening and demeaning former colleagues such as Soledad O'Brien, Kyra Phillips, and Nancy Grace. In the exposé, Variety notes that Lemon "became more of a provocateur" after Jeff Zucker was hired to run the network in 2013. Approximately six months after Zucker arrived, Lemon went on air and mentioned five suggestions for how Black communities could solve their problems, including recommending, "pull up your pants." He would add, "Walking around with your ass and your underwear showing is not OK. In fact, it comes from prison when they take away belts from the prisoner so that they can't make a weapon. And then it evolved into which role a prisoner would have during male-on-male prison sex. The one with the really low pants is a submissive one. You get my point." Former CNN consultant Goldie Taylor, now editor-at-large at The Daily Beast, who frequently appeared on Lemon's weekend show, said the network blacklisted her after criticizing Lemon's controversial remarks. "I am personally banned from a network b/c, ironically enough, I dared disagree w/ a black man publicly abt black life […] I don't throw rocks and hide my hand. That network is @CNN and the anchor is @donlemon," she tweeted in 2016. In a statement to Variety, Taylor maintains her criticism of Lemon. "I'm never surprised when Don gets in trouble," she said. "It makes me neither happy nor sad to see him undermine his own success. There was a time when it appeared that Black people were most often the subject of his ire. Now, it seems to me that when he says something offensive, there's almost always a woman on the other side." According to the outlet, a CNN spokesperson was unsure why the network severed ties with Taylor. While at CNN, Taylor was also an executive consultant to the network's Black in America series, overseeing the audience tune-in strategy. It remains one of the most-watched documentaries in CNN's history. Variety reports that Lemon was allegedly resentful about being passed over as the program's host in favor of Soledad O'Brien. In response to the entire report, a spokesperson for Lemon told TheWrap, "The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. "It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless." It comes nearly two months after Lemon received backlash for his sexist remarks on CNN This Morning in February. Lemon said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who had just announced her run for president, wasn't "in her prime," because women are "considered to be in their prime in their 20s and 30s and maybe 40s." As a result of the controversy his comments stirred, Lemon sat out several subsequent broadcasts of his daily show and agreed to participate in a series of "formal training" sessions following his return. "I appreciate the opportunity to be back on [CNN This Morning]

While at CNN, Taylor was also an executive consultant to the network's Black in America series, overseeing the audience tune-in strategy. It remains one of the most-watched documentaries in CNN's history. Variety reports that Lemon was allegedly resentful about being passed over as the program's host in favor of Soledad O'Brien. In response to the entire report, a spokesperson for Lemon told TheWrap, "The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. "It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless."

It comes nearly two months after Lemon received backlash for his sexist remarks on CNN This Morning in February. Lemon said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who had just announced her run for president, wasn't "in her prime," because women are "considered to be in their prime in their 20s and 30s and maybe 40s." As a result of the controversy his comments stirred, Lemon sat out several subsequent broadcasts of his daily show and agreed to participate in a series of "formal training" sessions following his return. "I appreciate the opportunity to be back on [CNN This Morning] today," Lemon tweeted on Feb. 22. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I'm sorry. I've heard you, I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better."