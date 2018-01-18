‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff TV Series Starring Gabrielle Union Coming to NBC

The Bad Boys franchise is coming to NBC.

The network announced Thursday it picked up a pilot order for the television adaptation of the hit movie starring Gabrielle Union.

Union will reprise her Bad Boys 2 role as free-spirited former DEA agent Syd Burnett – and Martin Lawrence’s Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett’s sister – who has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Syd is partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

The classic 1995 film starred Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as Marcus Burnett and Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey, respectively, as they rescued witnesses and went after drug lords. There were rumors that the two would return for Bad Boys III (Bad Boys For Life), but last year, Lawrence told EW that he doesn’t “think it’s going to happen.”

The Blacklist writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis wrote the script and executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and his company’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, former NBC Universal Television chairman Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad and Union.

The still untitled Bad Boys pilot is the first reboot to be greenlit for network television’s upcoming pilot season.

For Union, this show will be her next leading television role after wrapping Being Mary Jane with a two-hour season finale this year on BET.